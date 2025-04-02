World Amenities, Inc. Ranks No. 107 on Inc.'s 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region

"Our mission isn't just to grow—it's to lead the industry toward meaningful change," said CEO Paul Hodge. "We're helping hospitality brands deliver exceptional experiences while reducing their environmental footprint." Post this

Between 2021 and 2023, the 142 companies honored on this year's Inc. Regionals: Pacific list achieved a median growth rate of 124 percent, added 7,947 jobs, and contributed over $5.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy.

The honor follows World Amenities' recognition four consecutive years on the national Inc. 5000 list (2021–2024) and solidifies it as a market leader in transforming the hospitality space. With product lines that reach over a million guests daily, World Amenities blends spa-quality luxury with personalized, sustainable design.

"Being recognized by Inc. on national and regional levels is more than a growth milestone—it's a validation of our mission," said Paul Hodge, CEO and Co-Founder of World Amenities. "We've built a company that leads with purpose, one that delivers quality, improves guest experiences, and invests in a future where sustainable hospitality can thrive."

World Amenities has launched a bold five-year plan to become the most sustainable amenities provider in the world by 2030. Its goals are already reshaping how hotels think about guest products and packaging. Hodge added, "We aim to remove plastic from all our products. But our focus isn't just on eliminating plastic; we plan to ensure that every material we use companywide is 100% recyclable or made from post-consumer content."

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, World Amenities has emerged as a category-defining brand. The company's vertically integrated design, formulation, and production model allows for high-touch customized amenity programs. Offerings are developed with spa-quality ingredients, a deep understanding of guest preferences, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Hodge, a recognized figure in both the business and hospitality sectors, has also been named one of SD METRO Magazine's Men of Influence 2024–2025 and a San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year finalist (2023–2025). His membership in the Forbes Business Council underscores his influence and leadership in scaling purposeful companies.

For more information about World Amenities, visit https://www.worldamenities.com

About World Amenities, Inc.

Founded in 2018, World Amenities, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. As a trusted global supplier of signature skincare brands, custom amenities, necessities, and accessories, it partners with premier hotels, resorts, lifestyle properties, health care, and education worldwide. Its artisanal products are sustainably developed, formulated, and designed to improve guest experience while protecting the planet. For more information, visit (https://www.worldamenities.com).

About Inc. Regionals Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific 2025 list, including company profiles and a sortable interactive database, is available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders who are shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

