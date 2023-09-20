World Amenities Ranks 3rd Consecutive Year on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

Adding World Amenities' third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition to our business and industry awards is proof of our reputation for creating customer experiences—building long-term, committed relationships that provide value to our customers and World Amenities," said CEO Paul Hodge. Tweet this

"Adding World Amenities' third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition to our business and industry awards is proof of our reputation for creating customer experiences—building long-term, committed relationships that provide value to our customers and World Amenities," said CEO Paul Hodge.

In addition, the San Diego Business Journal recognized World Amenities co-founder and CEO Paul Hodge as a San Diego 2023 top CEO of the Year finalist. And the metro region's business publication honored World Amenities' CFO Tiffany Cibulka as one of San Diego's 2023 top CFOs.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 reported $358 billion in 2022 revenue and created 1,187,266 jobs in the economy over the past three years.

To view the World Amenities Inc. 5000 company profile, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/world-amenities.

About World Amenities.

Founded in 2015, World Amenities is a globally trusted supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories. It has 119 stock lines and over 500 custom brands in over 150,000 rooms per night in more than 70 international markets, including hotels, cruise lines, salons, spas, and medical and educational sites. It uniquely designs, formulates, customizes, manufactures, and ships its eco-friendly amenities worldwide. The goodwill, beliefs, and drive of the people behind the products vs. product sales and pricing tactics synergically propel the business model. World Amenities sets the standards and expectations for the industry. For more information, go to https://www.worldamenities.com

Learn more about Inc. and the Inc. 5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 rank according to their percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other Inc. lists allows business founders to engage with an exclusive community of their peers. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, slated for October 31-November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com.

Media Contact

Susan Almon-Pesch, World Amenities, 1 858-205-0516, [email protected], www.worldamenities.com

SOURCE World Amenities