World Amenities to Exhibit at EquipHotel Paris 2024, Unveiling New Sustainable Product Line for 2025

"Our participation in EquipHotel Paris signifies our commitment to international growth and our mission to provide the most sustainable solutions in the global hospitality sector," said World Amenities CEO and Co-founder Paul Hodge.

The EquipHotel trade show is a platform to unveil its new sustainable product line for 2025. The centerpiece of its showcase will be the innovative DELTON dispenser, a patent-pending, 15-ounce dispenser that promises to set new standards in hygiene and sustainability.

In line with the "Time to Dare!" theme, World Amenities will present a full range of eco-friendly products at the trade show. Its products are designed with sustainability in mind, focusing on reducing plastic waste and minimizing the environmental footprint.

Some of the innovative products on display will include:

Paper Bottles: A cutting-edge alternative to traditional plastic containers, these patent-pending bottles will be featured across five of World Amenities licensed brands and ranges.

Refill Cartons and Pouches: Reducing plastic consumption and waste with convenient cartons and pouches. Sustainable options are available in 500ml, 1 liter, and 2 liters.

Corn-Starch Packaging: Used in Bodygraphy® washing soaps inner wrap and personal care items like shower caps. This recyclable material offers an alternative to single-use plastic.

Bamboo and Wheat Straw Accessories: A collection of luxury dental kits, combs, and grooming accessories made from these eco-friendly materials, all featuring plastic-free packaging.

Zero-Plastic Detergent Sheets: This innovation in laundry care comes in 100% recyclable Kraft paper packaging, offering a more eco-conscious alternative to traditional detergents.

With product certifications in the EU and UK, World Amenities is eager to connect with European distributors, hotel chains, and key stakeholders within the hospitality sector.

In addition to launching new products, EquipHotel Paris presents an opportunity for World Amenities to strengthen and expand its global network. "We've built a strong network of international distributors, and this world-renowned trade show allows us to deepen our relationships with European hotels and operators," added Hodge.

World Amenities' commitment to sustainability is further underscored by its five-year plan to become the most eco-friendly amenities provider in the world by 2030.

"Our goal is clear," said Hodge. "By 2030, we aim to remove plastic from all our products completely. But our focus isn't just on eliminating plastic; we plan to ensure that every material we use is 100% recyclable or made from post-consumer content."

For more information about World Amenities, go to https://www.worldamenities.com.

For more information about EquipHotel Paris, go to https://www.equiphotel.com/en-gb.html#/

About World Amenities

Founded in 2018, World Amenities, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. As a trusted global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories, World Amenities made the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies four consecutive years (2021-2024). World Amenities brands are worldwide, and a million guests use at least one of its products daily. Focused on making a sustainable difference, World Amenities demonstrates its commitment to the environment by pioneering progressive amenities that set new standards in hospitality. Our Leadership Team represents over 50 years of global experience with personal care amenities, retail skincare, and cosmetics. Our skilled team members uniquely design, formulate, customize, and manufacture each product with artisanal expertise and spa-quality ingredients. Our principles align with the needs and desires of today's guests and set new measures for luxury, convenience, and sustainability. At World Amenities, we understand that by creating a welcoming experience, we nurture a sense of belonging. For more information, visit www.worldamenities.com.

Media Contact

Susan Almon-Pesch, World Amenities, Inc., 1 8582050516, [email protected], https://www.worldamenities.com

