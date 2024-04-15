World Art Day: Macula Levels the Playing Field for Creators Against AI

"The world is changing fast, and creators need tools that can keep up. With AI on the rise, protecting your content and managing your rights is more important than ever. Macula is built for the future, giving creators the tools to thrive in this new environment." Post this

At the same time, AI model creators say there's little they can do. "There isn't really a way to get a hundred million images and know where they're coming from," - David Holz, founder and CEO of Midjourney, stated in a 2022 Forbes interview.

This lack of transparency highlights a major "copyright discovery problem." according to Open Future Foundation: "There is an urgent need for better copyright information infrastructures... to automatically assess the copyright status of works—and clear rights".

Solving these issues is the first step to evening the playing field by giving creators the tools for self-defense. Here's where Macula steps in.

Macula solves the copyright discovery problem by automatically embedding copyright metadata within published content and preserving it when shared thanks to the Universal Links it creates. The embedded metadata is not only readable by humans but also by AI algorithms, ensuring clear attribution and ownership recognition whenever your work is shared online.

By using Macula, creators can specify a license for their work and ensure their attribution is secure and visible when their content is shared online. They can also track how it's used and how it performs.

**Universal Links: A Game Changer**

Macula introduces a revolutionary concept called Universal Links (UniLinks). These smart gateways act as secure and traceable links to your content, allowing for seamless embedding and sharing across platforms like websites, apps, and social media supporting Open Graph Protocol.

UniLinks come equipped with built-in analytics and support for UTM codes, enabling creators to run targeted marketing campaigns without relying on third-party platforms.

For images shared with a UniLink, users can enjoy on-the-fly content transformations. Each UniLink carries a Copyright Notice and a Web Statement of Rights specifying the available license options (currently creators can choose from CC licenses or set their own).

**A Command Center for Content Creators**

Macula goes beyond the typical features of a digital asset management (DAM) platform. It provides creators with a secure space to store, edit, share, and track their multimedia content, all while safeguarding their intellectual property (IP) rights.

Elena Tairova, co-founder of Kelp.Digital and co-creator of Macula, emphasizes the importance of smoothly integrating rights management into a comprehensive toolkit for creators:

"The world is changing fast, and creators need tools that can keep up. With AI on the rise, protecting your content and managing your rights is more important than ever. Macula is built for the future, giving creators the power to thrive in this new environment. While Macula takes care of all the boring stuff, you can focus on the enjoyable creative bits and growth, without compromising on ownership and attribution."

By offering secure storage, seamless sharing, and powerful analytics, Macula fosters a future where creators can confidently share their content and leverage AI tools while maintaining full control and ownership of their intellectual property.

**Join the Launch on World Art Day!**

To celebrate World Art Day, Macula is launching on Product Hunt and offering a limited-time bonus for the first subscribers. These early adopters will receive an extended free plan with an additional 10GB of storage and other exclusive perks.

Macula is currently in beta and completely free to use. Kelp.Digital team welcomes user feedback and encourages creators to join the movement for a more secure and empowering creative landscape.

About Kelp.Digital

Kelp.Digital is an Estonian startup building next-generation software solutions for content creators. Their mission is to empower creators to manage, protect, and monetize their work effectively. Kelp.Digital envisions a future where creators have complete control and can set the terms for their content usage across platforms.

Follow the Macula Launch: producthunt.com/products/macula

Sign-up on Macula Website: https://macula.link/

Media Contact

Elena Tairova, Kelp Digital, 34 652698713, [email protected], https://kelp.digital/

SOURCE Kelp Digital