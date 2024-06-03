World Brain Day: Brain Power Wellness Reviews Building A Great Brain Through Celebrations & Retreats

In honor of World Brain Day, Brain Power Wellness reviews and reflects upon the end of the year and Summer gatherings such as the Student Leadership Celebration, Staff Retreat, and Family Retreat as a way to empower brain health.

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the World Federation of Neurology (WFN), World Brain Day 2024 serves as a rallying point for global efforts to prioritize and safeguard brain health. By spreading awareness, fostering collaboration, and advocating for preventive measures, we can collectively pave the way for a healthier future for all.

Brain Power Wellness reviews and reflects upon the end of the year and Summer gatherings such as the Student Leadership Celebration, Staff Retreat and Family Retreat as a way to empower our brain health. Through year-round services, BPW contributes to the global vision of bringing awareness to the importance of building a collectivist culture for brain health and more peaceful human communities.

The Student Leadership Celebration took place during the week of May 20th-24th. Brain Power Wellness supports active leadership, beginning in childhood, as a major stepping stone in the formation of healthy habits, leading to enhanced brain activity; effective learning practices; and sharper self-awareness and self-management.

An average of 300 students per day, spanning grades 3rd through 12th, arrived at Honor's Haven Conference and Retreat Center in Ellenville, NY. Students came from a variety of schools across the five boroughs to celebrate and combine their confident and positive talents with new SLP friends in the leadership development program. Activities included a ropes course challenge, meditation at the waterfall, confidence-building exercises, and relaxation stations. Students and staff enjoyed a delicious lunch and showcased each school's collective wisdom through team presentations.

Once a year, in July, the 40+ BPW staff members come together from five different states to celebrate and reinforce the internal BPW community; revisit their purpose; and strategize on ways to further enhance the company's programs, tools, and services. This year, the refreshing sights and sounds of the Botanical Garden in the Bronx will be providing the space to practice Tai Chi all together and revitalize the Brain Power Wellness staff's energy for the review and brainstorming sessions. Playing, working, and breaking bread together, especially for a hybrid team (in-person and virtual), is vital for deepening collectivist spirit and creativity!

The foundation of strong brain development and health is family, which of course comes in myriad shapes, sizes, and colors. Thus, another company favorite is Brain Power Wellness's annual Family Retreat! This will be the 18th year that BPW hosts 150-200 family members, ranging in ages 0-90 years, for three days of family-focused games, exercises, collaboration, and celebration. Dave Beal, the CEO of Brain Power Wellness, has been co-leading this retreat with his wife, Dawn Quaresima and their son, Julian Quaresima, since the latter was a few years old.

Considerable time is spent excitedly planning and preparing for the arrival of such a large gathering of participants. For this particular celebration, family members from various partner schools are joined by children and adults from BPW staff members' own families. In addition, each year brings the arrival of other special guests who have enjoyed a long history of connection to the mindfulness company.

The above is a sampling of just a few of the mindfulness organization's yearly retreats. No matter what the theme might be for a given event, the focus is always on allowing participants—be they students, teachers, or family members—to experience first-hand how learning about the brain, in all its complexity and splendor, is not only educational but fun!

One of BPW's mottos is, "Where the attention goes, energy flows!" So it is that paying attention to World Brain Day is a (pun intended) no-brainer!

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness (BPW) is a holistic organization committed to creating vibrant and nurturing educational environments in schools. The primary goal of Brain Power Wellness is to transform the culture of educational institutions by promoting personal growth, mindfulness, community unity, immersive retreat experiences, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), comprehensive wellness practices, and cognitive enhancement techniques tailored for educators, students, families, and school leaders. Impressively, BPW's influence has expanded to corporate sectors, and within the prison system of NYC, where teams and individuals now benefit from life-changing retreats and services that provide participants with essential strategies to foster healthy, sustainable, and positive environments.

