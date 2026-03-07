World-Class Competition BBQ Returns to Grand Junction for the Inaugural Rocky Mountain BBQ Classic

"Having such high-powered, highly influential celebrity pitmasters take part in our competition here on the Western Slope is beyond our wildest dreams." — Renee Perry, Event Spokesperson Post this

Recognized as a State Championship qualifier by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), the Master BBQ Competition is the weekend's main event. With $50,000 in total prize money being awarded, including a $10,000 cash prize for the Grand Champion, the stakes are high. The Grand Champion from the KCBS pro division will be eligible for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City and the Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational in Lynchburg, Tenn.

The next generation of talent will face off in the Backyard BBQ Competition at Veterans Memorial Park by the fairgrounds, competing for $10,000 in prize money and a $2,500 Grand Champion title. Adding to the heat is the Tailgate Challenge, a fast-paced showdown where 24 teams battle through creative BBQ rounds for a separate $10,000 top prize. This crowd-friendly event will be judged by the festival's roster of celebrity female pitmasters.

The event will be emceed by Brian Duffy (Bar Rescue, BBQ Brawl) and features an elite roster of celebrity pitmasters who will showcase their craft on the demonstration stage, including:

Kevin Bludso (James Beard Award winner)

Lee Ann Whippen (BBQ Hall of Fame Inductee)

Stan Hays (CEO of Operation BBQ Relief)

Thyron Mathews (Netflix's BBQ Showdown Winner)

And more, including Mary Cressler, Andy Allo, and Rasheed Philips.

"Having such high-powered, highly influential celebrity pitmasters take part in our competition here on the Western Slope is beyond our wildest dreams," says Perry. "Their skills and experience elevate the entire event, and their openness to chatting and sharing their food with VIP ticket holders creates a truly unique experience in the valley."

Beyond the pits, the weekend is packed with additional food trucks, live concerts, and adrenaline-pumping bull riding events.

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission offering access to concerts and food trucks, and exclusive VIP Tickets that offer best way to experience the weekend. VIP guests receive:

Exclusive meet-and-greets and food sampling with celebrity pitmasters.

The "Live Fire" open-air live fire cooking activation.

Up-close VIP seating at live fire and concert events.

Unlimited upscale BBQ catering, unlimited drinks (time-limited), shaded seating, and private VIP bathrooms.

A Platinum option that also includes VIP seating at the bull riding event, catering, and drink tickets.

For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, please visit rmbbqclassic.com.

About Rocky Mountain BBQ Classic

The Rocky Mountain BBQ Classic a sanctioned Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) event dedicated to restoring the tradition of competitive barbecue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Combining sanctioned BBQ excellence with celebrity pitmasters, professional rodeo from Professional Bull Riders, and live music, the Classic provides a premier entertainment experience for the local community and visitors alike. More information is available at rmbbqclassic.com.

