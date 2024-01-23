World-Class Theatre and Arts Center - The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center - Officially Breaks Ground and Launches Community Fundraising Campaign

Our donors and the public are the backbone of our vision and we look forward to deepening our connection with the community as we move closer to finalizing this landmark project. Post this

Prior to the official groundbreaking, Building 178 underwent maintenance demolition required in order to safely move forward with breaking ground and the adaptive preservation and renovations of the building. Following the groundbreaking, construction and renovations will move forward with the goal of opening in Spring 2025.

"We are thrilled to invite the public to join us in bringing The Joan to life," said Lisa Johnson NTC Foundation CEO. "We are so grateful to Joan and Irwin Jacobs and other lead donors, the State of California and National Parks Service for their generous contributions that have propelled the project to this pivotal groundbreaking point. Our donors and the public are the backbone of our vision and we look forward to deepening our connection with the community as we move closer to finalizing this landmark project."

BRINGING THE PAST INTO THE FUTURE

Announced in 2022, The Joan is the result of a unique nonprofit partnership between NTC Foundation and Cygnet Theatre. The organizations joined forces to restore key historic elements of Naval Building 178, while transforming it into a world-class arts and culture destination in San Diego. Built in 1942, Building 178 is one of 26 historic buildings under the stewardship of the NTC Foundation. The renovation design will restore and retain original key elements, while reimagining the space to create contemporary, functional theatres for Cygnet. The design will remove boarded-up archways, re-establish existing enclosed arcades and colonnades, and restore existing windows and doors that were previously shuttered. The project will also reconstruct the entire northern portion of the building, excluding the arcade, restoring it to its original design and allowing for expansion of the basement floor level where the new proscenium theatre will be located.

The updated space will include a 289-seat proscenium theatre and a 150-seat flexible studio space, as well as state-of-the-art back-of-house support spaces such as dressing rooms, two green rooms, a costume shop, dedicated rehearsal and orchestra spaces and more. The space will also feature indoor and outdoor lobby spaces, two refreshment areas, industry-leading ADA accessibility and a premier location at Liberty Station nearby some of San Diego's foremost dining and retail destinations.

Both theatre spaces will feature elements of flexible seating to allow for a variety of productions, as well as acoustical elements for optimal sound quality and amplification. To enhance the patron experience, there will be several elements that will mitigate external noise from lobbies, the exterior and especially plane flyover due to proximity to the San Diego International Airport, including a specially-designed roof on the proscenium theatre, noiseless door fixtures, HVAC shock absorbers and more. Cygnet Theatre and NTC Foundation compiled a team of top-tier partners to bring this project to life including Suffolk, Fisher Dachs Associates (theatre planning and design), obr Architecture and Boretto + Merrill Consulting (Project Management).

"Suffolk is honored to partner with Cygnet and the NTC Foundation on a project so significant to the cultural enrichment of the community," said Zach Hammond, General Manager of Suffolk in San Diego. "We look forward to leveraging our innovative, tech-forward and data-driven approach to deliver a world-class performing arts venue for the residents of San Diego."

LONG-TERM VISION + COMMUNITY IMPACT

Once opened in Spring 2025, The Joan will be a cornerstone of ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station as the only free-standing live performance venue and the permanent home of San Diego's third-largest theatre company, Cygnet Theatre. This new state-of-the-art space will allow Cygnet to bring their exceptional productions to more community members than ever before, and will further enhance the arts and culture landscape of San Diego. NTC Foundation and Cygnet Theatre hope to bring 50,000 theatre attendees annually to enjoy live performances and all ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station has to offer. The space will also provide opportunities for additional organizations to perform and engage even more audiences.

The Joan will not only provide the community with a beautifully adapted, historic performance space, but the project will also provide jobs and training programs for college students and emerging artists and encourage increased partnerships with under-resourced communities such as military and students throughout the region.

DONOR RECOGNITION + PUBLIC CAMPAIGN

The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center has reached 73% of its $43.5M fundraising goal thanks to pillars of San Diego's philanthropic and cultural community, including the Jacobs family for whom the center is named, Dorothea Laub, The Conrad Prebys Foundation and Molly Wagner. The project has also received funding from public institutions such as the State of California and the National Parks Service, having recently received a grant from the NPS's Save America's Treasures Program.

Cygnet Theatre and NTC Foundation are relying on philanthropic community support to fulfill the remainder of the $43.5M total needed to complete this project. Naming opportunities are still available, and Donor Wall inclusions are available for a minimum donation of $25,000.

Donations can be made via http://www.building178.org, by contacting Campaign Manager Mindy Dedominicis at 619-574-0059 x178 and all donations checks should be made payable to Building 178 Performing Arts Center and mailed to Bank of Southern California 1620 5th Avenue, Suite 120 San Diego, CA 92101. For more information about The Joan, please visit http://www.building178.org.

About NTC Foundation:

NTC Foundation was established in 2000 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, to renovate 26 historic buildings at the former Naval Training Center into a significant destination for art, culture and creativity. Now the largest historic preservation and cultural project in San Diego county, ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station is a unique location filled with nearly 145 galliers, museums, artists, music groups, dance companies, makers, creators and distinctive dining experiences.

About Cygnet Theatre:

Cygnet Theatre, founded in 2002, is a leading San Diego performing arts institution known for its close personal connection with its patrons and high-quality contemporary programming. Cygnet attracts a diverse audience of theatre lovers and has won more than 130 awards for theatre excellence. Cygnet's engagement programs provide theatre access to under-served communities including students, military families, as well as professional opportunities to college students and emerging artists.

