WORLD DAY AGAINST TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS: Salesian programs combat trafficking through education

The 2022 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) noted that children are twice as likely to face violence during trafficking than adults. Nearly 60% of detected trafficking victims are from regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Children are trafficked for a variety of reasons including forced labor, illegal adoption, recruitment into armed forces, sexual abuse and exploitation.

UNODC added, "Amid overlapping crises such as armed conflicts, pandemics, economic hardships and environmental challenges, children are increasingly vulnerable to trafficking. Furthermore, the proliferation of online platforms poses additional risks as children often connect to these sites without adequate safeguards. Traffickers exploit online platforms, social media, and the dark web to recruit and exploit children, utilizing technology to evade detection, reach wider audiences, and disseminate exploitative content."

Salesian missionaries who operate in more than 130 countries work both to prevent human trafficking and to care for victims who are living on the streets and seeking a second chance in life.

"Salesian missionaries not only work with victims who have been trafficked but are working to prevent trafficking through awareness and education," said Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "Salesian missionaries educate youth about the dangers associated with migration, which can put them at risk of trafficking and those who might wish them harm. One of the primary ways we support youth is understanding the needs of the local market and providing training programs that help youth find work in their own communities in employment sectors that are looking for skilled labor."

To mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2024, Salesian Missions is proud to highlight programs around the globe that provide life-changing education to help educate and support youth.

EL SALVADOR

Youth in Salesian programs in cantons of Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, received bicycles thanks to a donation from World Vision secured by Salesian Missions. The bicycles, distributed by the Laura Vicuña Pro Education Foundation, were given to 120 boys and girls. In addition, 163 others, including siblings and mothers, will benefit from the bicycles. Also included in the shipment from another donor were laptops to enhance the children's education.

The bicycles will serve as a means of transportation to go to school, take corn to the mill, carry water jugs and to have fun with neighborhood friends. To distribute the bicycles, an athletic competition was held for youth in the age categories of 8-9 years old, 10-12 years old, and 13-15 years old. Competitions were held separately for boys and girls for each age group. The winners received the bicycles.

Nikol Margarita Galdamez, age 9, said, "At first I didn't want to compete, I was afraid that others would beat me. In the second round, I went for it and won." Another winner, Oscar Leonel López, age 11, explained, "The bike is too big for me, but I can reach it and I can ride it. I am very happy!" One young girl, René Larios Mazariegos, age 9, expressed her joy, "I always dreamed of a bike."

INDIA

Salesian missionaries with SURABI, the Salesian Project Development Office of Chennai, India, have five vehicles to support their work thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. The vehicles are helping Salesians provide services for youth at risk and carry out youth pastoral work.

A Salesian said, "Thanks to these vehicles we have been able to bring mission activities to the poorest of the poor in the rural areas for the sustainable development of marginalized families, especially youth. We have also been able to focus on safety, growth and development with personalized care and protection for at-risk youth. Our commitment remains unwavering in positively transforming the lives of those in need within our communities."

The donation has impacted 18 Salesian parishes including more than 8,000 youth. Close to 12,000 college students and technical and vocational training students are also impacted positively by the donation. Further, Salesians have been able to use the vehicles in youth centers and to reach youth in vulnerable communities.

The Salesian explained, "The transport facilitation has also enhanced the outreach efforts to reach more than 6,000 youth for coordination with government departments, social institutions and academic centers."

SIERRA LEONE

Don Bosco Fambul in Freetown, one of Sierra Leone's leading child-welfare organizations, has added staffing support thanks to a grant from the Flora Family Foundation secured by Salesian Missions. The Flora Family Foundation was established in 1998 by the family of William R. Hewlett (co-founder of the Hewlett-Packard Company) and his wife Flora Lamson Hewlett to support social progress, environmental well-being and cultural vibrancy.

Don Bosco Fambul provides a range of programs to help support youth who are living on the streets, girls who have faced sexual abuse, young women who have forced into prostitution and youth in trouble with the law. With the funding, Don Bosco Fambul was able to add a program manager, advocacy officer and communications officer.

Thanks to the staffing support, Don Bosco Fambul raised public awareness about child sexual exploitation and promoted its Child Line 525 for reporting child abuse and crimes committed against children. Through an advocacy campaign, Don Bosco Fambul staff educated the public about sex offenses, child rights, sexual exploitation and the consequences when these laws are broken. They also provided information on the channels by which the public can access justice in such cases.

UGANDA

Salesian missionaries run Don Bosco Children and Life Mission (Don Bosco CALM), located in the town of Namugongo, just northeast of the city of Kampala, Uganda. The Salesian organization rescues, rehabilitates and reintegrates street children back into society. Salesians meet basic needs and provide education, socio-cultural activities and recreation to help youth have a bright future.

Don Bosco CALM works primarily with homeless boys and those who have been orphaned, battered, and neglected. They also work with other vulnerable youth and children, including those who are HIV/AIDS positive. Currently, the organization has 165 children in its care. All of the children are in school with some attending Don Bosco Primary School, Salesian secondary schools and vocational training institutes.

Peter is one of the youth at Don Bosco CALM. When he was only 9 months old, his mother placed him in the care of his grandmother and then disappeared from his life. At age 6, Peter lost his father. When none of his other family members could take care of him, he spent seven years on the streets.

Thanks to intervention by Peter's aunt, he went to live at Don Bosco CALM, where he had trusting adults to provide support. One Salesian said, "As soon as he arrived, he received the care he needed and was enrolled in school. At school, he discovered the desire to study, obtained very good scores, and always stood out for his commitment and results. Today, Peter happily attends secondary school and gives everyone a smile, cheerfulness and his gratitude for this journey."

SOURCE Salesian Missions