WORLD DEER EXPO ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL 3 Night: FIELD & STAGE MUSIC FEST

Headliners Jake Owen, Eli Young Band and The Oak Ridge Boys Revealed for New Nighttime Concert Experience at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Deer Expo, the largest hunting expo in the world, is officially expanding into nighttime entertainment with the launch of the inaugural Field & Stage Music Fest — a brand-new country music concert experience taking place July 17–19 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Festival organizers today unveiled the first wave of artists set to headline the debut event, including country hitmakers Jake Owen, Eli Young Band, and The Oak Ridge Boys — with additional artists and special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Created as an extension of the annual World Deer Expo experience, Field & Stage Music Fest was designed to unite the worlds of outdoor culture and live country music into one immersive weekend destination.

"For years, fans have asked us to bring nighttime concerts to World Deer Expo weekend," said Bob Coker, Founder of the World Deer Expo. "We listened. Partnering with Producer Monica Fitzgibbons, Field & Stage Music Fest is our answer — a first-of-its-kind experience where the excitement of the expo seamlessly flows into live music each night. From Expo to Encore, the experience never stops."

The newly announced headliners bring decades of chart success and fan-favorite hits to Birmingham:

Jake Owen — Jake Owen is gold and platinum-selling recording artist with 10 No. 1 singles, and more than 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams.

Eli Young Band — Multi-platinum group known for four No. 1 hits and ACM/CMA Award-winning success

The Oak Ridge Boys — Legendary group with 17 No. 1 hits, Grammy Awards, and more than 41 million albums sold

Festival organizers emphasize that this announcement represents only the beginning of the lineup rollout, with additional performers, attractions, and festival experiences still to come.

Field & Stage Music Fest also arrives during a milestone moment as the nation approaches the celebration of America's 250th anniversary, with organizers planning to honor veterans, patriotism, and the traditions that connect the country music and outdoor communities.

Tickets and additional festival announcements will be available at:

FieldandStageMusic.com

Contact: Monica Fitzgibbons

[email protected]

Jeremy Westby

[email protected]

ABOUT FIELD & STAGE MUSIC FEST

Field & Stage Music Fest is a premier country music festival created to extend the excitement of the annual World Deer Expo into a one-of-a-kind nighttime entertainment experience. Founded through a partnership between World Deer Expo founder Bob Coker and veteran entertainment executive Monica Fitzgibbons, the 3-day concert fest kicks off at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The festival blends live country music, outdoor culture, and Southern hospitality into a multi-day destination event. Designed around the concept "From Expo to Encore," Field & Stage Music Fest brings together music fans, outdoor enthusiasts, families, and visitors from across the country for an immersive weekend unlike any other. For more information: FieldandStageMusicFest.com

ABOUT THE WORLD DEER EXPO

World Deer Expo is the largest hunting expo in the world and has served as a cornerstone event for outdoor enthusiasts for more than four decades. Founded by Bob Coker, the expo annually attracts exhibitors, industry leaders, celebrities, and attendees from across America to the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex. The event celebrates hunting heritage, outdoor traditions, conservation, family entertainment, and the lifestyle that unites generations of sportsmen and outdoor communities. For more information: WorldDeerExpo.com

ABOUT JAKE OWEN

Jake Owen is a country music super star whose career includes a collection of gold and platinum records, 10 No. 1 singles, and more than 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams. The ACM Award winner is signatured by his laid-back style and chart-topping hits including "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Beachin'," "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You" and "The One That Got Away." The recording artist, headlining entertainer and actor has released ten studio albums, including his most recent, the critically-acclaimed DREAMS TO DREAM album (co-produced alongside Shooter Jennings). Owen has headlined tours around the world. He launched his "Dreams To Dream" tour in February 2026.; the 12-date tour canvassed Washington DC, York, PA, St. Paul, MN and Des Moines, IA. Beyond the stage, Owen is a music business executive, philanthropist, and father of two, serving as a partner in Nashville-based Good Company Entertainment and founder of The Jake Owen Foundation, a charity organization that provides financial support to children suffering with life threatening and catastrophic childhood diseases, as well as youth organizations in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida.

ABOUT ELI YOUNG BAND

Led by an unmistakable vocal and bringing a Texas-rock edge to modern country for 25 years, the Eli Young Band's never-changing lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson have spent decades on the run, growing from hometown heroes into globe-trotting, chart-topping pioneers. Founded in Denton, Texas, and rising to become arena-packing icons of the state's independent country scene, EYB's 2005 album Level launched the band into the mainstream, followed by three career Billboard Top 5 albums including the No.1- 110,000 Towns and Platinum Life At Best. Boasting back-to-back Number One singles with the 5X Platinum "Crazy Girl" in 2011 and 3X Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" (2012), plus the Platinum Number One "Drunk Last Night," 2X Platinum Number One "Love Ain't" and more, the band's unbroken streak of success has now led to a millions-strong fandom.

ABOUT THE OAK RIDGE BOYS

Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and two Pop smashes, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. Their string of hits includes the Country-Pop chartbuster Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free, Gonna Take A Lot Of River, and many others. In 2009, they covered a White Stripes song, receiving accolades from Rock reviewers. The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

Media Contact

Jeremy Westby, Field and Stage Music Fest, 1 310-849-1686, [email protected], FieldandStageMusic.com

SOURCE Field and Stage Music Fest