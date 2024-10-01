World Diplomat: AI-Powered Diplomacy Game Where Every Choice Matters - Now Available

Embark on a diplomatic journey to impact the world with skills and strategy. "It's your time to shape the future, change the world." Post this

World Diplomat is your gateway to a world of diplomacy where every choice matters.

Step into the shoes of a world diplomat, select your diplomat name and firm, and embark on a journey to make a meaningful change in the world.

Game Features

180 Cultures: Explore diverse cultures from around the world, understand others better, and learn to accept differences.

60 Languages: Learn new languages and improve your communication with leading figures.

29 Diplomat Skills: Master various diplomatic skills to succeed in missions.

15 Technologies: Leverage diplomat advanced technologies to gain an edge.

25 Futuristic Developments: Implement innovative futuristic developments by your firm.

59 Mission Types: Engage in diverse missions that impact country relations, economies, security, and happiness.

11 Conference Types: Meet high-level attendees and complete unique missions to earn rewards.

Game Highlights

Generative AI: Harness the power of AI to simulate actions and decisions to make the world a better place.

Mission Rewards: Earn money, titles, influence, and opportunities to enhance countries' stability and prosperity.

Strategic Decisions: Every choice you make will lead to unique outcomes.

Join the global stage and navigate the complexities of diplomatic relations.

Connect with world leaders and make a lasting impact.

Could you be the one to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

World Diplomat offers unlimited options and possibilities.

Will you be the one to lead the world towards a brighter future?

Dear diplomat, The world awaits your leadership.

Unite nations, foster peace, and build a legacy that will echo through history.

Available on

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3211540/World_Diplomat/

Windows Store: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/9NVJXPLFR3WK?cid=DevShareMCLPCS

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/world-diplomat/id6612036023

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.igindis.topdiplomat

About iGindis Games

iGindis Games Studio is an innovative game development company focused on creating engaging and immersive strategy games that reflect real-world scenarios.

Our latest game, World Diplomat, combines cutting-edge AI and diplomacy to create a unique experience for players worldwide.

