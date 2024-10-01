World Diplomat: AI-Powered Diplomacy Game Where Every Choice Matters - Now Available

World Diplomat is your gateway to a world of diplomacy where every choice matters. Step into the shoes of a world diplomat, explore diverse cultures, understand others better, and learn to accept differences. Harness the power of AI to simulate actions and decisions that can make the world a better place.
EILAT, Israel, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now available on Steam, Windows Store, Apple Store and Google Play, World Diplomat allows players to step into the shoes of a global diplomat, shaping the future of international relations.
What is World Diplomat?
Step into the shoes of a world diplomat, select your diplomat name and firm, and embark on a journey to make a meaningful change in the world.
Game Features
180 Cultures: Explore diverse cultures from around the world, understand others better, and learn to accept differences.
60 Languages: Learn new languages and improve your communication with leading figures.
29 Diplomat Skills: Master various diplomatic skills to succeed in missions.
15 Technologies: Leverage diplomat advanced technologies to gain an edge.
25 Futuristic Developments: Implement innovative futuristic developments by your firm.
59 Mission Types: Engage in diverse missions that impact country relations, economies, security, and happiness.
11 Conference Types: Meet high-level attendees and complete unique missions to earn rewards.
Game Highlights
Generative AI: Harness the power of AI to simulate actions and decisions to make the world a better place.
Mission Rewards: Earn money, titles, influence, and opportunities to enhance countries' stability and prosperity.
Strategic Decisions: Every choice you make will lead to unique outcomes.
Join the global stage and navigate the complexities of diplomatic relations.
Connect with world leaders and make a lasting impact.
Could you be the one to win the Nobel Peace Prize?
World Diplomat offers unlimited options and possibilities.
Will you be the one to lead the world towards a brighter future?
Dear diplomat, The world awaits your leadership.
Unite nations, foster peace, and build a legacy that will echo through history.
Available on
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3211540/World_Diplomat/
Windows Store: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/9NVJXPLFR3WK?cid=DevShareMCLPCS
Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/world-diplomat/id6612036023
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.igindis.topdiplomat
About iGindis Games
iGindis Games Studio is an innovative game development company focused on creating engaging and immersive strategy games that reflect real-world scenarios.
Our latest game, World Diplomat, combines cutting-edge AI and diplomacy to create a unique experience for players worldwide.
Press kit
I've included a press kit containing the game trailer, screenshots, and other relevant media.
I would be honored if you would consider featuring or reviewing World Diplomat.
Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions, would like to schedule an interview, or need additional information, including Steam activation codes.
You can download the press kit here: https://www.igindis.com/diplomat/PR/PressKit.zip
Thank you for your time, and I hope World Diplomat captures your interest!
Best regards,
Eran Gindi
iGindis Games Studio
Media Contact
Eran Gindi, iGindis Games, 972 523326150, [email protected], https://www.igindis.com
SOURCE iGindis Games Studio
