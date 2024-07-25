World Emblem Announces Launch of Vibrant Flexbroidery™ Patches

"From corporate branding to personal projects, Flexbroidery patches are built to last, making them an ideal choice for uniforms, accessories, and apparel," said Randy Carr, President and CEO of World Emblem. Post this

"Thanks to its convenient heat pressing application method, Flexbroidery opens up a new realm of possibilities for achieving an embroidered appearance without threads, hoops, or machinery," said Randy Carr, President and CEO of World Emblem. "From corporate branding to personal projects, Flexbroidery patches are built to last, making them an ideal choice for uniforms, accessories, and apparel."

World Emblem brings brands to life by utilizing the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture customized emblems and multi-textured products including Flexbroidery. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, and Mexico, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The South Florida-based company produces and ships close to 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and technology to quickly manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Aramark, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

