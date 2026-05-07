World Emblem Brand Hero's Pride Debuts NFC Smart Patches

Wireless Technology Transforms Emblems and Patches Into Virtual Business Cards
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Emblem, the world's largest emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced its new patented Hero's Pride NFC Smart Patch technology. The near-field communication (NFC) emblems and patches will enable users to securely share URLs and contact information, effectively replacing the need for physical business cards and other ID. Hero's Pride previewed the technology at the NAUMD Convention, using it to share contact information and a sign-up form with attendees.
"The world is continuing to shift towards the digital storage and transfer of information, rendering traditional methods of identification such as name tags and business cards increasingly obsolete," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "By making URLs easily accessible through our 'touch-and-go' NFC technology, Hero's Pride NFC Smart Patches will provide faster, more reliable access to critical personnel data."
Stark Security, a premier security services provider based in Chicago, will be the first Hero's Pride customer to utilize NFC Smart Patches. When scanned by a citizen, client or partner, the patch will link to a custom digital profile, functioning as a virtual business card that provides identification, company information, and direct access to key organizational resources.
"What makes this innovation truly unique is its ability to combine identity, transparency, and workforce management into a single wearable solution, turning a simple patch into a power digital gateway between our security officers, leadership, and the public," said Brandon Sartor, Founder of Stark Security. "Furthermore, Hero's Pride NFC Smart Patches can provide faster, more reliable access to data without having to rely on office systems, paper notebooks, or multiple databases."
NFC Smart Patches offer a number of additional advantages for users including:
- Short range + encryption features provide secure interactions
- Interactive two-way communication
- Smartphone compatibility
- Linkable to URLs, apps, videos, social media, and more
- Washable and reprogrammable
About World Emblem
World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world with factories located throughout North America, enabling the company to complete and deliver orders in as little as 24 hours – significantly faster than its overseas competitors. World Emblem produces more than 250 million patches a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. The South Florida-based company utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture products of superior quality for clients including New Era, Vestis, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.
About Hero's Pride
Hero's Pride, a World Emblem brand, is dedicated to providing high-quality duty gear and uniform accessories for law enforcement, fire, and military professionals. With a focus on innovation, durability, and functionality, Hero's Pride delivers solutions that enhance performance and meet the evolving demands of public safety professionals. For more information, visit www.herospride.com.
Media Contact
Joshua Greenwald, World Emblem, 1 646-504-7306, [email protected], https://www.worldemblem.com/
SOURCE World Emblem
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