World Emblem Brand Hero's Pride Debuts NFC Smart Patches

"By making URLs easily accessible through our 'touch-and-go' NFC technology, Hero's Pride NFC Smart Patches will provide faster, more reliable access to critical personnel data," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. Post this

Stark Security, a premier security services provider based in Chicago, will be the first Hero's Pride customer to utilize NFC Smart Patches. When scanned by a citizen, client or partner, the patch will link to a custom digital profile, functioning as a virtual business card that provides identification, company information, and direct access to key organizational resources.

"What makes this innovation truly unique is its ability to combine identity, transparency, and workforce management into a single wearable solution, turning a simple patch into a power digital gateway between our security officers, leadership, and the public," said Brandon Sartor, Founder of Stark Security. "Furthermore, Hero's Pride NFC Smart Patches can provide faster, more reliable access to data without having to rely on office systems, paper notebooks, or multiple databases."

NFC Smart Patches offer a number of additional advantages for users including:

Short range + encryption features provide secure interactions

Interactive two-way communication

Smartphone compatibility

Linkable to URLs, apps, videos, social media, and more

Washable and reprogrammable

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world with factories located throughout North America, enabling the company to complete and deliver orders in as little as 24 hours – significantly faster than its overseas competitors. World Emblem produces more than 250 million patches a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. The South Florida-based company utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture products of superior quality for clients including New Era, Vestis, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

About Hero's Pride

Hero's Pride, a World Emblem brand, is dedicated to providing high-quality duty gear and uniform accessories for law enforcement, fire, and military professionals. With a focus on innovation, durability, and functionality, Hero's Pride delivers solutions that enhance performance and meet the evolving demands of public safety professionals. For more information, visit www.herospride.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Greenwald, World Emblem, 1 646-504-7306, [email protected], https://www.worldemblem.com/

SOURCE World Emblem