World Emblem Launches Chenille Patches in 53 Thread Colors

"Our dedicated R&D team is constantly working to develop new and diverse products that meet the needs of our clients, and chenille patches were found to be in high demand," said Randy Carr, President and CEO of World Emblem. "We are committed to utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, the latest technology, innovation, and creativity to ensure our customers' emblems and experience always exceed their expectations."

Chenille was originally developed in the late 18th century in France, and first became popular in the US in the 1930s. By the 80s, chenille was regularly used to make a variety of products including sweaters, scarves, blankets, and of course letterman jackets. Today, the versatile fabric is rejoining such icons as Pac-Man, Rubik's Cube, and Furby to make what's old new again.

World Emblem has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, and Mexico, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times for its products – including Chenille Patches – than overseas manufacturers.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The company produces and ships close to 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to quickly manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Aramark, Cintas, Levi's, and the NFL. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

