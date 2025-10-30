World Emblem launches Custom Genie, Reshores Operations to Georgia

"Reshoring jobs to the US and unifying the operations of Stickers International, Fast Pens, and Name Badges International under the Custom Genie brand enables us to increase our product categories, improve the customer experience, and make operations more efficient." - Randy Carr, CEO, World Emblem Post this

"Reshoring jobs to the U.S. and unifying the operations of Stickers International, Fast Pens, and Name Badges International under the Custom Genie brand and website will enable us to increase our product categories, improve the customer experience, and make our operations more efficient," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "Furthermore, we believe the enhanced delivery options available through our Georgia facility will lead to improved customer satisfaction along with significant cost savings for our company."

Stickers International offers multiple types of stickers and labels to clients in a wide range of industries from hospitality, retail, personal, and professional services to medical offices and the travel industry. Fast Pens International provides pens, pencils, notebooks, and other writing tools to businesses in several industries including hospitality, retail, and education. Name Badges International features custom name badges made with polished metal or injection molded plastic for durability.

"Our customers are asking for a holistic, easy, and fast solution for promotional items to help bring their brands to life. With Custom Genie, we are replacing three separate sites with a new website that will provide improved design tools utilizing AI, simpler reordering, more payment and shipping options, better delivery notifications, and more products available for sale," said Oz Barhama, Brand Manager of Custom Genie and Senior Director of Ecommerce at World Emblem.

World Emblem recently announced plans to reshore 50 jobs to its new Houston factory opening in December. The company has 1,200 employees and 1 million square feet of manufacturing space at its plants located throughout Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The South Florida-based company produces and ships 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Aramark, Cintas, and Levi's. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, and Canada, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

About Custom Genie

Custom Genie, a World Emblem brand, provides custom stickers, pens, pencils, and name badges under one unified brand. Based in Norcross, Georgia, Custom Genie offers clients a variety of services including free shipping, no setup fees, no minimums, easy online ordering, and personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.customgenie.com.

