World Emblem Launches Environmentally Friendly EcoWoven Custom Patches

"With the demand for eco-friendly materials continuing to grow, we are introducing EcoWoven Custom Patches to provide a sustainable solution that can be produced and shipped in as little as five business days," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. Post this

"We are continuously working to develop high-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "With the demand for eco-friendly materials continuing to grow, we are introducing EcoWoven Custom Patches to provide a sustainable solution that can be produced and shipped in as little as five business days."

Ideal for shirts, jeans, bags, headwear, and hardgoods, EcoWoven is available in a wide range of borders and backing options including peel & stick, heat applied, and Velcro.

World Emblem brings brands to life by utilizing the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture a variety of customized emblems and multi-textured products. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, Canada, and soon the Dominican Republic, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world with factories located throughout North America, enabling the company to complete and deliver orders in as little as 24 hours – significantly faster than its overseas competitors. World Emblem produces more than 250 million patches a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. The South Florida-based company utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture products of superior quality for clients including New Era, Vestis, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Greenwald, World Emblem, 1 646-504-7306, [email protected], https://www.worldemblem.com

SOURCE World Emblem