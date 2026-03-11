World Emblem Launches New AI Powered Patch Design Platform

"AI is a gamechanger for World Emblem and its customers, and WE VISION is proof of the impact this technology can have on the apparel industry," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. Post this

Using WE VISION, clients can quickly choose from thousands of different product attributes – including for patch shape, size, fabric, color, border type, and backing – and approve a realistic design in minutes instead of having to wait days for a physical sample to arrive, enabling the World Emblem team to rapidly move to production.

"In addition to saving our customers thousands of work hours per year, the AI-powered WE VISION platform is expected to reduce the number of physical patch samples that need to be produced by up to 80 percent, resulting in significantly less waste of physical materials," Carr added.

In the next stage of its AI development, World Emblem plans to utilize AI to optimize and speed up the scheduling and production of completed patch designs for customers, a process that is currently done by hand.

World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture customized emblems and multi-textured products for clients. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic (opening soon), enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

