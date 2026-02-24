World Emblem Opens New Factory in Houston, Reshores Jobs to the United States

"We are committed to continue growing our U.S. manufacturing base and reshoring more jobs to the U.S., which will help us further reduce tariff costs and improve supply chain efficiency in the face of rising geopolitical, trade, and economic disruptions," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. Post this

"We are excited to open our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston and look forward to hiring additional employees from the area in the coming months," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "We are committed to continue growing our U.S. manufacturing base and reshoring more jobs to the U.S., which will help us further reduce tariff costs and improve supply chain efficiency in the face of rising geopolitical, trade, and economic disruptions."

World Emblem has additional U.S. factories in Norcross, Georgia and Upland, California, with more than 400 employees located throughout the country and 1,500 worldwide. The company utilizes its cutting-edge technology, expertise, and proximity to clients in the United States to enable faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers, with patches and emblems completed and shipped to customers in as little as 24 hours.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The South Florida-based company produces and ships 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Vestis, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

