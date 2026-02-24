World Emblem Opens New Factory in Houston, Reshores Jobs to the United States

World's Largest Emblem and Patch Manufacturer Expands Domestic Operations
HOUSTON and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Emblem, the world's largest emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced the opening of its new 72,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 6740 Signat Drive in Houston. The company relocated its regional operations from approximately 35,000 square feet in northwest Houston into the larger space, which will initially produce up to 500,000 emblems and patches per week.
More than 150 employees are working at the Houston factory to start, including 50 jobs reshored from Asia, with plans to add up to 100 additional staff as demand continues to rise for the company's emblems, patches, and promotional products.
"We are excited to open our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston and look forward to hiring additional employees from the area in the coming months," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "We are committed to continue growing our U.S. manufacturing base and reshoring more jobs to the U.S., which will help us further reduce tariff costs and improve supply chain efficiency in the face of rising geopolitical, trade, and economic disruptions."
World Emblem has additional U.S. factories in Norcross, Georgia and Upland, California, with more than 400 employees located throughout the country and 1,500 worldwide. The company utilizes its cutting-edge technology, expertise, and proximity to clients in the United States to enable faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers, with patches and emblems completed and shipped to customers in as little as 24 hours.
World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The South Florida-based company produces and ships 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Vestis, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.
