World Emblem Signs Lease to Open New Factory in Dominican Republic

World's Largest Emblem and Patch Manufacturer Building 100,000-Square-Foot Facility to Strengthen Supply Chain and Enhance Efficiency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Emblem, the world's largest emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced it has signed a long-term lease for a new factory located in Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic.

"After a thorough search, we selected the Dominican Republic for its business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, and proximity to our clients in the United States," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "As we look to further expand the range of products and services we provide to new and existing customers, this factory will enable us to strengthen our supply chain, enhance efficiency, and continue to grow the company."

Construction of the approximately 100,000-square-foot plant is scheduled to begin in June and be completed in early 2026. Approximately 100 employees will be hired to work at the facility to start, with up to 500 jobs created in total.

"We are delighted to welcome World Emblem to the Dominican Republic, which will provide a stable, supportive business environment for the world's leading provider of emblems and patches," said Victor (Ito) Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Dominican Republic. "With our skilled and growing workforce, strong partnership with the U.S., and proximity to World Emblem's customers, our country is the ideal place for the company to continue to grow its business."

World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture customized emblems and multi-textured products for clients throughout North America. The company has additional plants in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, and Canada, offering clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The South Florida-based company produces and ships 250 million products a year for sports headwear, footwear, sports garments, uniforms, and other apparel. World Emblem utilizes the latest equipment and technology to manufacture and deliver large-scale projects to clients including New Era, Vestis, Cintas, and Levi's. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

