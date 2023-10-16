World Food Day People's Food Summit 24-Hour Global Broadcast: Building the Regenerative Organic Agroecology Movement

In its third year, Regeneration International's People's Food Summit is a gathering of regenerative visionaries, presenting the practical knowledge of family farmers, pastoralists, and foresters—the people who produce 70 percent of our food.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 24-hour global People's Food Summit will be filled with stories of regeneration, the wisdom of agroecology, and interviews with organic farmers from around the world. They'll share tips on today's most innovative and creative farming methods, from resurrecting long-dormant practices to bringing new ways to light.

Listen to learn the importance of community food sovereignty, as well as the many benefits of growing biodiverse, nutrient-dense food in rich, healthy soil and raising animals on well-managed pasture.