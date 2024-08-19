WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY: Salesian Missions highlights aid efforts around the globe

"Salesian missionaries are on the forefront of humanitarian efforts in more than 130 countries around the globe and aid in humanitarian relief during times of natural disasters, traumatic circumstances and civil strife," explained Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. Post this

"Salesian missionaries are on the forefront of humanitarian efforts in more than 130 countries around the globe and aid in humanitarian relief during times of natural disasters, traumatic circumstances and civil strife," explained Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "Because Salesian missionaries live in the communities they serve, they are often on the front lines of humanitarian disasters. Whether providing clothing and shelter in the immediate aftermath or assisting the long recovery process to help families rebuild their homes and salvage their livelihoods, Salesians are perfectly positioned to help."

In honor and celebration of World Humanitarian Day 2024, Salesian Missions is proud to highlight humanitarian and transformative programming in countries around the globe.

DR CONGO

People who have been internally displaced and are living at Camp Don Bosco, located at the Don Bosco Ngangi Youth Center in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo*, had access to healthy nutrition thanks to a partnership between Salesian Missions and Feed My Starving Children. The donation helped 2,780 people over three months in 2023.

The war between a rebel group and the loyalist FARDC army has been going on for nearly two years. Camp Don Bosco was set up in the fall of 2022. Don Bosco Ngangi Youth Center welcomed the displaced people and allowed them to use a plot of land that was once used for youth sports activities. Most of the 21,000 people camped on the land were displaced from Rutshuru and Nyiragongo.

A Salesian noted, "The highly nutritious food from Feed My Starving Children has been warmly welcomed by the families living in the camp. The families know that they are getting much-needed nutrition and are able to provide healthy meals for their families. Families with children testify that this food is highly nutritious and facilitates a quick recovery of malnourished children."

HAITI

Salesian students in Haiti received healthy nutrition thanks to a partnership between Salesian Missions and Rise Against Hunger. The shipment was received by the Salesian-run Vincent Foundation and then distributed to seven Salesian centers and schools in the second half of 2023. More than 3,100 youth were impacted by the donation.

The Vincent Foundation school, located southwest of Cap-Haïtien, was founded by President Stentio Joseph Vincent in 1936. It was handed over to the Salesians in 1955. The professional school offers courses in tailoring, cabinetmaking, automobile mechanics, electricity and agricultural technology. In addition to this school, the shipment was shared with Don Bosco Technique, Lakay Don Bosco, Timkatec, Lakay Foyer and Atelier, and Lakou CDR and Atelier.

Salesians serve vulnerable youth around the country. Haiti is experiencing high levels of insecurity, including looting and hostage-taking. The Cap-Haïtien area is also facing extremely high inflation and almost complete unavailability of fuel for transportation.

NAMIBIA

Don Bosco Private School in Namibia received classroom furniture thanks to a donation from Furniture Reuse Solutions secured by Salesian Missions. Furniture Reuse Solutions has a commitment to sustainability and societal benefit. The company provides charities and nonprofits with gifts-in-kind donations that aid in their humanitarian missions.

The furniture is being used in the classrooms, computer lab, staff room and small school hall. All of these locations lacked furniture before this donation arrived. The donation has impacted 230 students, 16 teaching staff and indirectly more than 500 parents who are happy with the resources for their children.

The combination of desks and chairs for students is the first of its kind at Don Bosco Private School. Salesians report that the furniture has made the learning environment more relaxing for the students, who would have otherwise been disadvantaged because of the lack of desks and chairs. The new desks and chairs also create neatness in the class and with more space for movement among the rows and for class activities. Both students and teachers appreciate the new classroom set-up. The school plans to add more classrooms in order to better serve the local population.

NIGERIA

The Salesian Hostel in the Don Bosco community of Onitsha, located in the Anambra State of Nigeria, has the support needed for a new roof project thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. While the roof is not yet completed, the funding helped pay for construction of roof beams, fabrication of the iron trusses, and connection, fixing and anchorages of the structural steel works.

Close to 800 youth, ages 11-18, are boarders of the hostel and will benefit from this project. The roof also creates a safer workplace for educators, Salesian staff and personnel at the hostel. A Salesian noted, "This new roof is ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for everyone who is staying and working at the hostel. We are grateful for donor support."

Salesians have been working in Nigeria since 1982, providing social and educational support for poor youth and their families. Currently, Salesians have five technical and training centers in the country, two child protection centers, a health care center, a secondary school, nine youth centers and one formation center.

Salesians also operate a school of philosophy and six job service offices to help youth who are graduating from Salesian schools with access to employment. In addition, Salesians have two farm projects and a migration office, and they have completed 41 water boreholes to ensure clean water across Nigeria.

*Any goods, services or funds provided by Salesian Missions to programs located in this country were administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control.

About Salesian Missions USA

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY, and is part of the Don Bosco Network—a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople—all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion. For more information, go to SalesianMissions.org.

