World Ostomy Day Makes the Invisible Visible And Takes on Stigmas

UOAA's Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k and a vocal community push for change and spotlight the support available after life-saving ostomy surgery.

BIDDEFORD, Maine, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Not all disabilities are visible. You'd never know it if a person living with an ostomy was next to you on a plane, at work, or in a line for the bathroom. United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) estimates that 725,000 to 1-Million people in the United States are living with an ostomy or continent diversion.

Join UOAA in celebrating World Ostomy Day on October 4, 2025 with the theme "Invisible Disabilities. Visible Support. The Global Unity of Ostomates."

This year Keely Cat-Wells, a global leader in disability rights, employment and representation, is serving as UOAA's World Ostomy Day Champion. "Highlighting ostomy awareness is about normalizing the conversation, breaking down barriers of shame, and ensuring that others with ostomies see themselves represented with dignity. It's also about pushing for systemic change, because accessibility, healthcare, and inclusion must extend to every part of our lives, including how we navigate the world with medical devices," Cat-Wells says.

Online, World Ostomy Day will feature several webinar events and a podcast with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. Ostomates using hashtags like #WorldOstomyDay #InvisibleDisabilities and #Ostomy5k will be sharing stories on social media.

"It has been awesome watching the increase in people sharing their stories openly on social media. What used to feel like something hidden or stigmatized is now being reclaimed with pride, people are creating visibility, building community, and sparking action just by speaking their truth," Cat-Wells says.

The largest celebration is the Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k in support of UOAA's nonprofit programs and services. The resilience of the ostomy community will be on full display with the Worldwide Virtual Ostomy 5k and family-friendly Ostomy 5k events in Durham, North Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Rogers, Arkansas; Meridian, Idaho; Nashville, Tennessee; Rye Beach, New Hampshire; Lafayette, Louisiana and Downers Grove, Illinois on the first or second weekends of October. Several of UOAA's 285 Affiliated Support Groups nationwide are also planning educational and social gatherings.

If you know someone who has or may have an ostomy let them know that peer support from UOAA and trusted educational and advocacy resources are available atwww.ostomy.org.

The Run for Resilience Ostomy 5k is supported by Exclusive Diamond Sponsor Hollister with additional support from Platinum Sponsors, Coloplast and Convatec, Silver Sponsor Byram Healthcare, and Bronze Sponsors Safe n Simple and KEM Enterprises. By partnering with us, our national sponsors demonstrate their commitment to our cause, help raise awareness, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we support. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and proud to recognize them as essential partners in our work.

