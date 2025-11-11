World Peace Bible Seminar Becomes a Center for Religious Harmony

"Let us be reborn as spiritual leaders who uphold the values of truth and peace. Through dialogue and communication, let us achieve the peace that is both God's hope and ours." — Chairman Lee Man Hee Post this

Since its launch in February 2024, the seminar has expanded rapidly in scale and influence, drawing leaders from Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, and Confucianism. Participants studied the prophecies and fulfillment in the New Testament, Revelation, and explored how its message could lead to unity and peace among religions.

Religious leaders spoke of finding strength and truth through the Word. Ven. Yulryeoseongwon of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism remarked, "Shincheonji continues to grow because of the power of the Word. This teaching shows the way for humanity to become one."

Islamic leader Mohammed Usman from Eswatini praised Shincheonji's education program as "a perfect curriculum that delivers peace and truth."

A highlight of the seminar was the World Religious Leaders Revelation Contest, which drew 317 participants from 60 countries, with 154 earning perfect scores. Those who completed the seven-week education course were appointed as honorary Bible teachers, including 125 leaders from Korea and abroad.

Experiencing Unity Through Culture and Worship

Alongside lectures, the seminar offered diverse experiential programs: a Joint Prayer Meeting for Global Peace, the "Way to Heaven" Bible Quiz, "A Journey Through Time in the Bible" drama, and Round Table discussions promoting peace culture. These events encouraged laughter, tears, and shared reflection among participants.

A Buddhist monk said, "It's unimaginable in Buddhism to see monks teaching the Bible and Shincheonji members discussing Buddhism. I learned so much."

A Presbyterian pastor added, "Through cultural exchange, we could understand one another's faith and see hope for unity."

From Inspiration to Peace in Action

At the closing ceremony held at the Peace Training Center in Goseong, reports were shared on peace initiatives inspired by previous seminars. Ven. Sok Bunthon, Director of the Department of Buddhist Higher Education in Cambodia, shared that after attending the 2nd seminar, he hosted a Revelation lecture at a Buddhist temple attended by 850 religious and social leaders. He noted that "215 people signed a peace pledge, choosing peace through action." He also announced plans for a Religious Peace Education Camp in early 2026 to further expand interfaith cooperation.

The 3rd seminar concluded with participants reading a joint declaration pledging to "fulfill the duty of delivering peace and truth and lead humanity on the path of salvation."

A Shincheonji representative said, "This seminar reaffirmed that the Bible contains universal truths that transcend religion. Through the Word, we could restore the original mission of faith—peace and harmony."

Chairman Lee Man Hee urged religious leaders to reflect on division and return to the essence of faith: "Let us be reborn as spiritual leaders who uphold the values of truth and peace. Through dialogue and communication, let us achieve the peace that is both God's hope and ours."

Since its beginning, the World Invitation Revelation Seminar has seen remarkable growth—from 80 leaders from 28 countries in its first session to 270 leaders from 57 countries in the second, culminating in the record-breaking attendance of the 3rd seminar. As it continues to expand globally, the program stands as a living example of how shared faith in truth can bridge divides and bring peace among religions.

Media Contact

Scott Alwin, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, 1 9097313451, [email protected]

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus