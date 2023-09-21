World Petroleum Congress Offers NetZero Peak Oil Reality Check on 'Climate Denialism' says Friends of Science

"To essentially act as if the (oil and gas) industry was winding down — that is not the case," said [Premier Danielle Smith]. "This is not an industry that's winding down. It's an industry that's transitioning away from emissions." Tweet this

Canada's federal definition of NetZero and the means to get there includes tree planting, offsets and technological solutions; Alberta's premier Danielle Smith clearly states Alberta is moving away from emissions through technological innovation, not away from producing oil and gas.

As Robert Lyman, energy economist, has written in "When Giants Arise," global oil demand will continue to rise as emerging nations strive for the level of living standards of the West. Oil demand has largely flatlined in nations of The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), but Europe and North America make up only 15% of the world's population. Lyman's most recent report, "Let's Not Pursue "Peak Oil" – The Risks to Society of a Global Oil Shortfall Due to Climate Fear" addresses another popular topic at the World Petroleum Congress. Failure to invest in oil/gas development by Western nations will lead to an energy shortage, says Lyman in his report, with extremely dire consequences for humankind.

Meanwhile, Minister Wilkinson's claim that "At the end of the day, the cause of climate change is carbon emissions associated with the production and the combustion of fossil fuels..." is disputed by thousands of scientists, like the 1700 signatories of the CLINTEL Climate Intelligence network, based in The Netherlands. CLINTEL's position, outlined in the World Climate Declaration, is that there is no climate emergency, we do have time, and Mother Nature's influence is more predominant and elusive than that of human industrial emissions.

As reported in the Epoch Times, Sept. 9, 2023, recent CLINTEL signatory, John F. Clauser, 2022 Nobel prize winner in physics, states that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) computer models, used to project future climates, are unable to properly model the effect of clouds on climate. This renders moot the often-apocalyptic projections of future warming.

At the World Petroleum Congress, in a Global News interview, Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek stated that "…I think we're at a point in time where climate denialism is not a thing. It's obvious to anyone who has ever stepped outside that we have an issue."

Mayor Gondek declared a climate emergency after taking office and Calgary council authorized an $87 billion dollar climate change plan, one which spends more money than climate mitigation measures would save… 80 years from now, as explained by Friends of Science Society president Ron Davison.

Friends of Science Society says conflating extreme weather events or wildfire smoke is a common error made by climate activists, pollsters and the media. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), climate is measured by statistical data over periods of decades. Extreme weather events and wildfires are not attributed to human causation or carbon dioxide by the IPCC.

Climate apocalypse makes for good headlines as reported by the National Observer, CBC, and the Globe and Mail on Sept. 13, 2023. The stories claimed '7 out of 10 Canadians are very worried about climate change' citing a Leger/Canadian Press opinion poll. A closer look at the poll responses reveals that actually 93% of those polled are very worried about the economy and related factors. Only 7% of those polled are concerned about climate change, as discussed in this video explainer by Friends of Science Society. The poll questions also incorrectly conflate extreme weather and wildfire with climate change.

Long-time climate policy analyst Roger Pielke, Jr., who has worked for decades with the insurance industry on disaster risk analysis, offers two posts that provide excellent clarity on these issues "What the Media Won't Tell you about Wildfires" and "What the IPCC actually says about Extreme Weather."

Minister Wilkinson's push for NetZero is "Magical Thinking" that will not stop climate change, says Friends of Science Society. It will cost Canada trillions of dollars, according to a Friends of Science assessment of the under-estimated Royal Bank Transition plan. Likewise, a natural solar storm - a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) of energy from the Sun, on the magnitude of the 1859 Carrington Event would devastate an 'electrified' NetZero society, if no fossil fuels were available as alternatives to rebuild.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

