World Premiere - "Mae West in Sunset Boulevard" starring Jennifer McClain & Seth Trucks

"Mae West was never going to surrender her image, her sexuality, or her power to Hollywood's idea of what an aging actress should become. This play explores not only a legendary missed opportunity, but also the price artists pay when the world tries to decide when they are no longer relevant." Post this

In 1949, legendary filmmaker/director Billy Wilder offered the starring role in "Sunset Boulevard" to the iconic screen legend Mae West. She turned it down. The film, starring Gloria Swanson and Willian Holden was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won three, went on to become one of Hollywood's most celebrated classics. From acclaimed playwright Ronnie Larsen comes a bold world premiere play exploring the fascinating collision between the uncompromising Mae West at the twilight of her reign, and a hungry Hollywood eager to reinvent itself without her. Stylish, funny, and haunting beneath the glamour, this provocative new work tells the story behind one of Hollywood's most legendary missed opportunities.

Other legendary film actresses such as Mary Pickford wanted too much creative control, Greta Garbo was uninterested in returning to film, Pola Negri though exotic had a heavy accent, Clara Bow had a too painful transition to talkies, and Norma Shearer disliked the script and was enjoying her retirement.

Enter Mae West. Though interested in the "idea" it is said she did not want to portray a faded, aging, washed-up film star and was offended by the implication. She ultimately outright rejected the offer. Desmond's tragic and pathetic qualities did not compare to the glamorous, sexually confident persona West cultivated during her entire career. West never publicly embraced the idea that she was "finished" as a leading film actress. In the end, Wilder is reported to have said, "I can't believe I offered this to Mae West."

Ronnie Larsen's world premiere stars two celebrated south Florida performers, cabaret icon and actress Jennifer McClain as Mae West (Larsen's muse for writing the piece) and Carbonell Award winning actor, Seth Trucks as the unsuspecting studio emissary who is given the task of delivering the script to West. Although McClain has performed her cabaret shows for many years at The Foundry and reopened the theater after COVID, this will be her debut in a full production at Plays of Wilton(POW!). Trucks returns to The Foundry after being seen in the south Florida revival of Dan Clancy's "The Timekeepers" and appearing in POW in the Park's production of "Boys in the Band." Ronnie Larsen will also be directing the production.

Tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ronnielarsenpresents/220547.

ABOUT PLAYS OF WILTON (POW!)

POW! is a nonprofit LGBTQ+ theater company based in Wilton Manors, Florida, dedicated to producing bold and original theatrical works that celebrate diverse voices and stories. Under the direction of Ronnie Larsen, the company has grown into a major cultural presence in south Florida, presenting world premieres, developing new plays and musicals, and engaging the community through innovative programming and collaborations.

Media Contact

Steven E. Some, Plays of Wilton, 1 609-933-5385 Texts Only Please, [email protected], www.playsofwilton.com

SOURCE Plays of Wilton