World Premiere of Sir Daniel Winn's "Ectropy: Chaos to Order"

Latest Installment Explores Cosmic Creation Through Film, Sculpture, and Art

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sir Daniel Winn, renowned international artist and philanthropist, is proud to unveil his latest collection "Ectropy: Chaos to Order"—an immersive journey through the cosmic cycle of birth, life, and death. The collection combines film, oil paintings, and sculpture to create a visual symphony that explores the very essence of existence. The premiere screening of the sci-fi short "Ectropy" will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, followed by a private gallery reception held at Winn Slavin Fine Art in Beverly Hills.

"Ectropy," the prelude to Winn's Existential Surrealism trilogy, explores the cosmic process of order emerging from chaos. Following the success of the award-winning short "Creation" (released in 2023), "Ectropy" (Creation's prequel) delves deeper into the metaphysical themes of existence, creation, and transformation. Both films—alongside the final chapter, Entropy (to be filmed in 2025)—together embody the eternal cycle of creation and dissolution.

Set in the days preceding the creation of Homme and Femme, the narrative of "Ectropy" unfolds against the backdrop of cosmic genesis. Centered around the protagonist known as the "Artist" (Winn), a member of the enigmatic Timeless Presence species tasked with shaping the universe, the story navigates the Artist's journey. Faced with the existential challenges that push him to the brink, the Artist embarks on the profound task of weaving the very fabric of nature, aided by the ethereal and captivating presence of Mother Nature. Together, they embark on a cosmic odyssey, shaping the destiny of nature and life as we perceive them.

Containing no dialogue, the trilogy relies solely on imagery and musical scores to convey the profound themes, inviting viewers to engage with the visuals and soundscapes, immersing them in the exploration of existence, creation, and transformation.

"Ectropy" showcases the collaborative vision of director Jordan Schulz and Sir Daniel Winn. The film features a screenplay co-written by Schulz and Andrew Creme, with Randall J. Slavin and the Vungo family as executive producers. It also introduces actress Vivienne Lucille.

Rémy Martin

The evening will be sponsored by the house of Rémy Martin, featuring cocktails and a curated bar experience. This year, Rémy Martin celebrates its tricentennial anniversary, marking 300 years of exceptional cognac making.

Asian World Film Festival

"Ectropy" has also been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Asian World Film Festival, with a special screening scheduled for November 18 at The Culver Theater in Culver City. This year the festival highlights 63 films in its Official Selections, with 75% of them being Oscar and Golden Globe submissions from Asia.

About Sir Daniel Winn:

Sir Daniel Winn is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist whose works span sculpture, painting, and film. Known for blending philosophical concepts with profound visual storytelling, his art explores the mysteries of existence. Winn's work has been exhibited worldwide and is part of prestigious private and public collections.

About Winn Slavin Fine Art:

Since its inception in 1997, Winn Slavin Fine Art has become a driving force in fine art. Representing such Contemporary Master Artists as Vietnamese-American artist Sir Daniel K. Winn, American sculptor Ira Reines, American painter Jamie Pettis, Serbian sculptor Boban, Colombian artist Carlos Torres, and the iconic surrealist Salvador Dalí, Winn Slavin presents artwork from emerging contemporary artists on a rotating basis as well as select works by such Modern Masters as Pablo Picasso, Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Mary Cassatt, and Edgar Degas. For more information, please visit: winnslavin.com.

