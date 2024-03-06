World Renowned AC Joint Surgery Specialist Dr. Steven Struhl Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Steven Struhl is an exceptional board-certified orthopedic surgeon with two practice locations in New York. He is truly dedicated to providing the very best in patient-focused care.

NEW YORK CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven Struhl, a leading orthopedic shoulder and knee surgeon who is widely known for his expertise in AC joint repair, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors helps consumers find the most qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. Dr. Struhl has been given this prestigious award based on his excellent ratings and reviews. Whether patients are suffering from knee arthritis or an ACL tear, Dr. Struhl treats each patient like a VIP, providing the best orthopedic care available. With over 100 5-star reviews and a stellar Google average rating, Dr. Struhl's commitment to providing extraordinary service and outstanding results are evident in the feedback from his patients. At his Shoulders & Knees orthopedic clinics in NYC and Westchester, Dr. Struhl offers innovative treatments and advanced care for joint injuries and health conditions. His patented technique for addressing AC joint separation has gained international recognition for its effectiveness. He is dedicated to delivering long-lasting relief for his patients and strives to use the most advanced technology available to ensure the best possible outcomes.