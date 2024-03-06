World Renowned AC Joint Surgery Specialist Dr. Steven Struhl Recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Steven Struhl is an exceptional board-certified orthopedic surgeon with two practice locations in New York. He is truly dedicated to providing the very best in patient-focused care.
NEW YORK CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven Struhl, a leading orthopedic shoulder and knee surgeon who is widely known for his expertise in AC joint repair, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors helps consumers find the most qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. Dr. Struhl has been given this prestigious award based on his excellent ratings and reviews. Whether patients are suffering from knee arthritis or an ACL tear, Dr. Struhl treats each patient like a VIP, providing the best orthopedic care available. With over 100 5-star reviews and a stellar Google average rating, Dr. Struhl's commitment to providing extraordinary service and outstanding results are evident in the feedback from his patients. At his Shoulders & Knees orthopedic clinics in NYC and Westchester, Dr. Struhl offers innovative treatments and advanced care for joint injuries and health conditions. His patented technique for addressing AC joint separation has gained international recognition for its effectiveness. He is dedicated to delivering long-lasting relief for his patients and strives to use the most advanced technology available to ensure the best possible outcomes.
“I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the trust and support of my patients," says Dr. Steven Struhl.
More about Dr. Steven Struhl:
Dr. Steven Struhl is board-certified in both orthopedic surgery and sports medicine/arthroscopic surgery and has been in private practice for over 32 years. He graduated from MIT and earned his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco. Dr. Struhl completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in New York and a fellowship in sports medicine at Penn State University. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles, and his research has been presented both nationally and internationally. Dr. Struhl has served as a medical consultant for the US Open tennis tournament and medical director for Sportscare Physical Therapy, official physical therapist for the Brooklyn Nets. To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Struhl at his AC Joint Separation practice, call (212) 207-1990 for the Manhattan clinic or (914) 328-4111 for the White Plains, NY, location and visit https://www.acjointseparation.com/.
