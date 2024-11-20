World-Renowned Architectural Firm Gensler Partners with Studio T Arts & Entertainment to Expand $30M 'Innovation Factory,' Empowering Underserved Youth

Award-winning founder Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer is recognized as LA Times Inspirational Woman Leader and Stevie® Awards Winner; BEHR Paints Joins Initiative with Donation of Paints and Coatings for $30M Gensler Renovation.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studio T Arts & Entertainment (STAE), in partnership with world-renowned architecture firm Gensler, continues the nationwide expansion of its flagship 'Innovation Factory' (STAE-IF) to provide sustainable access to arts education for underserved youth across the U.S. The multi-million-dollar project is transforming STAE's Sacramento facilities with plans to extend its reach to other cities.
The Sacramento location covers an area of 44,000 square feet and has a project budget of $30 million. Phase One is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2026. Once completed, the facility will feature state-of-the-art spaces for arts education, performances, and community partnerships. STAE's expanded offerings aim to empower underserved youth through creative career development, financial literacy, and life skills training. So far, the Innovation Factory has received substantial support from BEHR, which donated paints and coatings to the project. The STAE-IF has also been awarded a grant of $100,000 by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to upgrade its HVAC systems and enhance the project's energy efficiency.
"This project is more than just creating a physical space—it's about breaking down systemic barriers and creating pathways for the next generation of creators, leaders, and thinkers," expressed Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer, Founder and CEO of STAE. "The Innovation Factory represents a long-term investment in the future of our youth, and its impact will resonate far beyond the walls of these facilities."
STAE kicked off the soft opening of the Sacramento Innovation Factory in January 2024, and this upcoming milestone will mark the culmination of Phase One. Phase Two will expand the STAE-IF model to satellite locations in Tulsa, Philadelphia, Harlem, and Atlanta by 2026. These facilities will replicate the successful model of creative empowerment, bringing crucial arts and technology resources to underrepresented communities across the country.
Miss Tee has earned widespread recognition for her leadership and contributions to the creative economy and social impact. Her recent accolades include being named a 2024 Involve x YouTube Heroes Top 100 Women Role Model, a 2024 Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Leadership Awards Honoree, and a Gold winner for Female Executive of the Year at the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. STAE was also honored with a Silver Organization of the Year award at the Stevie® Awards and the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award. Miss Tee's previous accomplishments include recognition as a Forbes 50 Culture Champion and CA Legislative Caucus Woman of the Year.
This collaboration with Gensler builds on the success of previous community partnerships. The Gensler team, led by Kevin Sherrod, will shepherd the design for Phase One of the Innovation Factory. Key team members for the Sacramento project include Wayne Thomas (Project Architect), Ryan Ihly (Principal, Studio Director, Industrial & Logistics Leader), Shawn Shin (Design Director), and Joseph Suh (Project Designer).
"Gensler's role in local projects like the STAE-IF reflects our commitment to enhancing communities through innovative design," said Kevin Sherrod. "Local partnerships deeply inform our global experience, and we're proud to help create spaces that foster opportunity and growth for future generations."
Gensler, named Fast Company's 2024 World's Most Innovative Company for Urban Development and Real Estate, has a history of supporting the arts. They recently collaborated with the Debbie Allen Dance Academy to design the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Their work on the Innovation Factory underscores the firm's belief in using architecture to impact communities positively.
For more information about the STAE-IF and how to support this transformative project, please visit StudioTArts.org or contact [email protected]. Studio T Arts & Entertainment and Gensler remain committed to empowering the next generation of creative leaders and invite partners, supporters, and community members to join in this exciting journey of growth and impact.
