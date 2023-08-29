World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto Brings Unique Retail Experience to Miami's Aventura Mall

"I am excited to bring my art to a larger audience in amazing communities throughout the U.S. and the world," said Romero Britto. Tweet this

BRITTO® set to host the Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, starting at 12:00 pm with the artist in attendance offering a personal touch with an exclusive signing session for store purchases. The festivities will be accompanied by a live entertainment, music DJ, and other surprises. The store is conveniently located on the Upper Level of the mall near Toku and will be open seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m Monday through Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, offering a wide selection of fine art, lifestyle products and collectibles including the ones the artist did in collaboration with Disney, Hasbro (Monopoly) and Mattel (Barbie).

Aventura Mall is located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.britto.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others.

ABOUT AVENTURA MALL

Aventura Mall is the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida, and one of the top shopping centers in the U.S. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, the center is highlighted by a mix of over 300 stores, from luxury fashion brands to shopper favorites, including the largest Apple store in Florida, Adidas, Anthropologie, Aritzia, Balenciaga, BVLGARI, Burberry, Cartier, GANNI, Givenchy, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Zara. Aventura Mall also features more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura Farmers Market, which showcases dozens of farmers and artisans; and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program highlighting 20+ museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums, which visitors can enjoy via a self-guided ArtWalk audio tour. Visit AventuraMall.com for more information.

© 2023 Britto Central, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Media Contact

Lucas Vidal, Britto Central, Inc, (305) 531-8821, [email protected], www.britto.com

Twitter

SOURCE Britto Central, Inc