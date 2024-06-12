World-Renowned Artist Romero Britto Unveils the Grand Opening of the New BRITTO® Retail Experience at Dadeland Mall

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our BRITTO® retail stores and franchises globally. We aim to open over 180 locations in the USA and more than 2,000 worldwide, bringing joy and inspiration through a unique retail experience that allows people to connect with art in their daily lives." Post this

Romero Britto is thrilled to provide collectors and fans alike with another premier location to experience his art and creations. This new store at Dadeland Mall is another mark in the fast expansion of Britto's concept store in Florida, opening five premium locations in less than a year.

In South Florida, BRITTO® is currently at Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, Lincoln Road (Miami Beach), Miami International Airport, and is opening this summer of 2024 at Las Olas Blvd. (Fort Lauderdale) and Town Center at Boca Raton.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of another important location in our chain of BRITTO® retail stores and franchises globally. Our ambitious plan aims to expand to over 180 locations in the USA and more than 2,000 worldwide, bringing joy and inspiration through a unique retail experience that allows people to connect with art in their daily lives," explained Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Romero Britto's business partner.

The Dadeland community is invited to meet the incredible Romero Britto in person and dive into his world of art and creativity, as the grand opening celebration promises to be an unforgettable event.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT DADELAND MALL

Dadeland Mall, Miami's original and iconic shopping center, is anchored by Florida's largest Macy's, as well as Macy's Home Gallery & Kids, Saks Fifth Avenue, and JCPenney. This mecca of fabulous fashion and dining destinations spans more than 1.4 million square-feet and features more than 185 retail stores and restaurants. Guests can enjoy al fresco dining with spectacular views of the Dadeland area in Terrace Dining featuring Aoki Teppanyaki, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Texas de Brazil, Cantina Catrina and NEW Chicken Guy!. A chic Fashion Wing with 102,000 square-feet of revamped retail space houses an enviable group of stores BOSS Hugo Boss, Free People, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, 7 For All Mankind, Tesla, Urban Outfitters, and Stuart Weitzman, among others. NEW Apple flagship, 2 new restaurants CVI.CHE 105 and North Italia now open at the main entrance as well as AC Hotel Miami Dadeland. Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N. Kendall Drive in Miami, Florida between the 826 Palmetto Expressway and US 1. For more information on Dadeland Mall, please contact the mall management office at (305) 665-6226 or visit DadelandMall.com.

