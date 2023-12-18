World Renowned Banking and Financial Restructuring Team Joins Greenberg Traurig

Premiere group led by Kal Das joins firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading banking, finance, and restructuring lawyer Kalyan "Kal" Das joined Greenberg Traurig, LLP along with Sharan Calay and Andrew Silverstein. They join from Seward & Kissel, where Das has spent over three decades and was head of its Global Bank and Institutional Finance & Restructuring Practice. He will be based in the New York, London, and Bridgehampton offices. Calay and Silverstein, also previously at Seward & Kissel for more than two decades, will be based in New York. They join as shareholders.

"Kal is a truly unique individual with a national and global practice and admissions in multiple jurisdictions, including New York, London, Australia, and India. We share several clients; he is a class act, and a good friend, who will immediately impact our practices in the United States, London, Asia, and the Middle East," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "This is truly a team active in all economic cycles, with its focus on finance as well as restructuring, and our uniquely powerful, unified, and global platform will allow this team and a number of our offices to seize opportunities in times of disruptive change. Kal's work across the globe representing leading financial institutions and private equity is part of the firm's strategic growth in areas most important to our clients and will elevate our international capabilities and brand."

"I am excited for this next phase in my career. We have known the lawyers at Greenberg Traurig for quite some time and our clients will benefit by working with the talented global team, leveraging the firm's resources around the world," Das said.

Along with a number of other lawyers across New York, London, and other key locations who focus on a wide range of financing, restructurings, and related capital markets matters — including John Houghton, head of the Finance & Restructuring Practice in London and former chair of Latham's London restructuring practice, and Corey A. Tessler, Michael A. Moser, and a 13 lawyer team who joined the firm in New York last year from Winston & Strawn, where Tessler was its Global Real Estate Chair, — the firm's banking, finance, capital markets, and restructuring capabilities and brand have been greatly enhanced in recent times. Das will also work closely with Tessler, co-chair of the Real Estate Finance Practice, and Moser in further building value through the firm's innovative offices in Bridgehampton, Westchester, where Moser serves as co-managing shareholder, Charlotte, and across the country.

Das focuses primarily in the areas of structured finance, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities transactions, project finance, asset-based lending, loan agencies, corporate trust, fintech financing, supply chain and trade financing, whole loan financing, leveraged loan financing, domestic and international banking transactions, capital markets, distressed debt trading, second lien financing, institutional finance, private placements, and private equity, as well as restructurings in all these areas. He represents numerous domestic and international banks, private equity and hedge funds, investors, trustees, servicers, and other institutions in all types of domestic and cross-border financing transactions, including structured financing, project financing, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), supply chain and trade financing, asset-based lending, fintech lending and structuring of transactions, ADR/GDR and all types of corporate trust transactions including loan agencies.

Calay advises on a wide range of legal matters, including structured finance, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities transactions, domestic and international banking transactions, distressed debt transactions, and project finance. She represents clients from various industries such as banks, financial institutions, and businesses in both domestic and cross-border financing transactions. She represents trustees on CLO and is often consulted by banks and her peers on such representations. Calay has experience in representing clients in relation to CLO, risk retention transactions, warehouse transactions, redemptions, refinancings, and Volcker Rule and libor transition implementation amendments.

Silverstein is an experienced attorney focusing primarily on corporate finance, structured finance, and asset securitization. He represents banks and financial institutions in a wide variety of financing transactions, including structured finance, project finance, asset securitization, secured and unsecured loan financing. He has worked with a diverse range of clients from industries such as energy, transportation, and real estate, and has wide-ranging experience in representing corporate trustees, servicers, subservicers, collateral agents, escrow agents, issuing and paying agents, administrative agents, as well as other service providers.

Das is admitted to practice law in New York, the United Kingdom (England & Wales), Australia, and India. He received a Barrister-at-Law degree from The Lincoln's Inn, an LL.M. from New York University School of Law, and OPM from Harvard Business School in 2021, where he was the class graduation speaker. Calay received a B.A. from Barnard College, Columbia University and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Silverstein received a B.A. from SUNY Binghamton and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

Das is a member of the Board of Directors and former vice president of the New York University Law School Alumni Association, the Board of Trustees of Skidmore College, and the Board of Governors of ISH (London). He is the president of FISH(London), a not-for-profit organization that works with SOAS, London University and ISH with respect to awarding grants for higher education to deserving students in London. He has served as a co-chair of the Annual Meeting of the American College of Investment Counsel, as a panel member for The American Securitization Forum, American Bankers Association, and Strategic Research Institute conferences. He is a fellow of the ACIC and was on the Board of Trustees of ACIC until 2007.

