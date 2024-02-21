World-Renowned Celebrity Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei to Host Grand Opening of New Lip Center, Cupid Lips™ on Sunset Alongside Notable Celebrities in Attendance

On Thursday, February 29th, world-renowned celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei will host the grand opening of his new lip center, Cupid Lips™ on Sunset with esteemed celebrity friends and colleagues.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cupid Lips™ is a comprehensive lip center that assists patients with accentuating, enhancing, and revitalizing their lips. Conceived and founded by Dr. Ben Talei, Cupid Lips™ on Sunset will offer his exclusive Cupid Lift™ procedure exclusively at the iconic Sunset Plaza location in West Hollywood.

Some of the notable celebrities attending this pink-carpet event include:

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Kris Jenner

Toni Braxton

Dr. Paul Nassif

Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan

Tish Cyrus

Whitney Cummings

The advanced lip center features a complete retail storefront offering lip products, complemented by a dedicated team providing comprehensive lip and skin care services and cosmetic facial treatments, ensuring a wide range of offerings for clients.

Who: World-renowned Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei

What: Grand Opening of Cupid Lips™ on Sunset

When: Thursday, February 29th, from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight

Where: Cupid Lips on Sunset, 8648 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

**For Spanish language media: Dr. Ben Talei is available for interviews

Cupid Lips™ is a leading lip center dedicated to enhancing and perfecting your pout. Founded by renowned facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, Cupid Lips™ offers exclusive lip enhancement procedures and a comprehensive range of services designed to achieve natural-looking results with precision and expertise. Located in West Hollywood, CA, on the legendary Sunset Blvd., Cupid Lips™ is committed to delivering transformative beauty experiences for every patient. For more information, visit http://www.cupid-lips.com.

Media Contact

Natalia Grazziani, Cupid Lips™, (323) 646-1581, [email protected], https://www.cupid-lips.com/

SOURCE Cupid Lips™