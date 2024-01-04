World-Renowned Chef Bobby Flay Highlights Culinary Lineup for The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

10th Annual Event from Bullseye Event Group to Feature Unparalleled Roster of Chefs and 50+ Active NFL Stars

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group today announced the full roster of world-renowned chefs for The Players Tailgate 2024, headlined by Bobby Flay, who returns for a second-straight year as host. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the annual VIP event will take place at 4223 South Las Vegas Boulevard, next to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, a short walk from Allegiant Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. Doors open that day at 11:30 a.m. PST. To purchase tickets, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com.

Featured Chef and Bullseye Event Group Culinary Director Aaron May assembled an all-star roster of Food Network champions, James Beard Award Winners and Michelin star chefs who will be personally preparing pre-game dishes. The complete lineup includes Marc Murphy, Michael Symon, Antonia Lofaso, Maneet Chauhan, Damaris Phillips, Christian Petroni, Stephanie Izard, Ken Oringer, Ilan Hall, Burt Bakman, Leonard Botello, Kelsey Murphy, Eric Greenspan, Amirah Kassem and Stan Hays from Operation Barbeque Relief.

"Bringing The Players Tailgate to Las Vegas, which has been like a second home for me over the years, is exciting," said Bobby Flay, host chef. "The tailgate isn't only for those attending the game. Las Vegas is expecting 500,000 people in town, so this is a great opportunity for those not going to the game to have a Super Bowl experience as well. The lineup of talented chefs could potentially overshadow the 50+ NFL Players at The Players Tailgate. It's an amazing event and Vegas will be over the top."

In addition to the 17+ celebrity chefs in attendance, more than 50 active NFL players will headline an all-inclusive VIP tailgating experience complete with a 65,000 square foot red carpet (23 percent larger than the Academy Awards), cabanas, huge LED screens, gourmet food and top-shelf drinks. Music from world-famous DJ Irie and interviews emceed by Sage Steele add to the high-energy environment, and the event will also feature a silent auction for sports memorabilia. The Players Tailgate is recognized perennially as the top event to attend on Super Bowl Sunday, and the Las Vegas edition is expected to be the biggest and best party yet.

"We've created a tailgate experience that rivals the best food and wine festivals in the world," said May. "An event this big deserves the biggest chefs in the world. We curated the menu to capture just how special the tailgate is and to make sure the chefs bring the heat. This tailgate is the premiere event on Super Bowl Sunday for a reason. I recommend you pack your appetite."

"This is the premier pre-game event at the Super Bowl, celebrating our 10th anniversary should speak volumes of the quality of this event," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "Bullseye is the industry leader in defining what tailgating is and can be, and it's an honor to have Bobby Flay and Aaron May to bring a VIP tailgate atmosphere to the masses. Bobby is a staple of the Vegas culinary scene and is creating an experience handcrafted by world-renowned chefs with the chance to share bites with your favorite NFL players. People come back year after year because there's no other place to find a lineup like ours."

For the third-straight year, The Players Tailgate is partnering with Food Recovery Network to rescue leftover food on gameday. Over the course of the three-year partnership, nearly 20,000 pounds of food have been donated to local food banks following Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, CA and Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ.

In addition to the Players Tailgate, Bullseye Event Group's Travel Packages for Super Bowl LVIII offer fans the chance to cross the jewel event off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics. A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas includes some of the most luxurious hotels on The Strip, including the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas as well as the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Travel packages also include entrance into a Friday, February 9 welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar, and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, private motor coach transportation to and from the venue on game day and entrance into The Players Tailgate.

To buy tickets or learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

ABOUT BULLSEYE EVENT GROUP

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Bullseye Event Group has been providing Super Bowl and Masters travel packages since 1988. Founder and CEO Kyle Kinnett has built the company from its origins in the secondary ticket and sports travel industry to a premier sports-centric hospitality company that was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. Its roster is headlined by The Players Tailgate – the #1 pregame Super Bowl experience – and NFL partners including NFL Alumni Association, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans for in-season VIP tailgate experiences.

Media Contact

Seth Leavitt, Prosek Partners, 646-818-9184, [email protected]

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group