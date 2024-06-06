World-Renowned Experts in Ketamine and TMS, Drs. David Mahjoubi and Robert Bota, Partner to Combine TMS and Ketamine for Enhanced Neuroplasticity

"We are thrilled to introduce this combined approach of TMS and ketamine therapy, which represents a significant advancement in the treatment of Depression," said Dr. David Mahjoubi Post this

Innovative Combined Treatment Approach

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and ketamine therapy are both recognized for their ability to induce neuroplasticity in the brain, thereby increasing its functional capacity. The new combined treatment protocol leverages the strengths of both modalities to potentially amplify their benefits.

During sessions, the TMS machine hovers over a patients head and sends out targeted magnetic waves that stimulate and "reset" brain networks regulating mood. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2008 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, TMS has also been found effective for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and smoking cessation. Additionally, off-label uses of TMS include treatment for anxiety, chronic pain and tinnitus.

To address the discomfort some patients experience from the magnetic pulses—often described as feeling like a series of pricks on the head or a woodpecker tapping—Dr. Mahjoubi's clinic administers a low dose of intramuscular ketamine. This not only increases comfort but also may enhance the efficacy of the TMS treatment.

Patient Experience and Benefits

Patients undergoing the combined TMS and ketamine therapy have reported feeling a sense of a brain massage and describe the experience as a "dense fog lifting." Each treatment session lasts no more than 30 minutes, with most patients receiving 36 treatments of 20 minutes each. The strength of the magnetic waves is calibrated to the individual, targeting different parts of the brain depending on the therapeutic goal.

About Dr. David Mahjoubi

David Mahjoubi, M.D., is a board-certified anesthesiologist who earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Mahjoubi founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles in 2014, making it one of the longest-running ketamine clinics in the world. The clinic also offers a range of other services, including IV and at-home ketamine therapy, and now gammaCore Sapphire™ for migraine and cluster headache relief.

