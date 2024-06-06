World-Renowned Experts in Ketamine and TMS, Drs. David Mahjoubi and Robert Bota, Partner to Combine TMS and Ketamine for Enhanced Neuroplasticity

Dr. David Mahjoubi and Dr. Robert Bota have partnered to combine Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and ketamine therapy at the same time, offering an innovative treatment that enhances neuroplasticity and may improve patient outcomes for Major Depression and Treatment Resistant Depression. This novel approach, administered at The Ketamine Healing Clinic's Los Angeles location, increases comfort and may increase efficacy by using intramuscular ketamine during TMS sessions. As an added bonus, this treatment is covered by most insurance.
LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Dr. David Mahjoubi, founder of The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and Orange County, and Dr. Robert Bota, a leading expert in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and founder of Brain Health Solutions in Costa Mesa, have introduced an innovative treatment approach that combines TMS with ketamine therapy. This novel method aims to enhance neuroplasticity and improve outcomes for patients with a range of mental health conditions.
"We are thrilled to introduce this combined approach of TMS and ketamine therapy, which represents a significant advancement in the treatment of Depression. By potentially enhancing neuroplasticity, we can offer our patients a more effective and comfortable experience, ultimately improving their quality of life," said Dr. David Mahjoubi, founder of The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles. Unlike IV and at-home Ketamine therapy which is not covered by insurance, TMS is covered by most insurance companies.
Innovative Combined Treatment Approach
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and ketamine therapy are both recognized for their ability to induce neuroplasticity in the brain, thereby increasing its functional capacity. The new combined treatment protocol leverages the strengths of both modalities to potentially amplify their benefits.
During sessions, the TMS machine hovers over a patients head and sends out targeted magnetic waves that stimulate and "reset" brain networks regulating mood. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2008 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, TMS has also been found effective for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and smoking cessation. Additionally, off-label uses of TMS include treatment for anxiety, chronic pain and tinnitus.
To address the discomfort some patients experience from the magnetic pulses—often described as feeling like a series of pricks on the head or a woodpecker tapping—Dr. Mahjoubi's clinic administers a low dose of intramuscular ketamine. This not only increases comfort but also may enhance the efficacy of the TMS treatment.
Patient Experience and Benefits
Patients undergoing the combined TMS and ketamine therapy have reported feeling a sense of a brain massage and describe the experience as a "dense fog lifting." Each treatment session lasts no more than 30 minutes, with most patients receiving 36 treatments of 20 minutes each. The strength of the magnetic waves is calibrated to the individual, targeting different parts of the brain depending on the therapeutic goal.
About Dr. David Mahjoubi
David Mahjoubi, M.D., is a board-certified anesthesiologist who earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Mahjoubi founded The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles in 2014, making it one of the longest-running ketamine clinics in the world. The clinic also offers a range of other services, including IV and at-home ketamine therapy, and now gammaCore Sapphire™ for migraine and cluster headache relief.
For more information on The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Orange County, please visit https://ketaminehealing.com/tms-ketamine-for-depression-anxiety/ , or call/text (424) 278-4241.
Media Contact
David Mahjoubi, M.D., The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles, (424) 278-4241, [email protected], https://ketaminehealing.com/
SOURCE The Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles
Share this article