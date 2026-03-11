World-Renowned Keynote Speaker Nicholas Webb Launches Board Retreat, Leadership Retreat, and Executive Event Facilitation Services

World-renowned keynote speaker, bestselling author, and enterprise strategist Nicholas Webb has launched a full range of services to support board retreats, leadership retreats, customer events, and sales leadership events. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Webb travels to client events throughout the year to facilitate board of directors meetings, board retreats, leadership meetings, healthcare leadership events, and sales leadership events designed to help organizations navigate complexity, improve alignment, and create more successful outcomes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new service offering is designed for organizations that want more than a traditional speaker. It is intended for boards, executive teams, and meeting planners seeking a seasoned leadership expert who can help architect and facilitate meetings that are strategic, engaging, and highly relevant to the current realities facing leaders.

Webb's work in this area draws on decades of enterprise advisory experience and the research behind his multiple bestselling books on innovation, leadership, customer experience, and human-centered growth. His facilitation services are built to help leaders and board members better understand how to respond to rapid and chaotic change, while improving decision-making, strategic clarity, and organizational momentum.

"Today's boards and leadership teams are under enormous pressure to navigate uncertainty, improve performance, and lead through constant disruption," said Nicholas Webb. "The goal is not simply to run a meeting. The goal is to create a meaningful leadership experience that helps decision-makers address the issues that matter most and walk away with greater clarity, confidence, and alignment."

Nicholas Webb's newly launched advisory and facilitation services include support for:

Board of Directors meetings and board retreats

Board of Trustees meetings and strategic work sessions

Executive leadership meetings and leadership retreats

Healthcare leadership events and strategy sessions

Customer events and executive customer experiences

Sales leadership events and sales strategy retreats

Meeting and event curriculum design for breakthrough executive sessions

In addition to facilitating board and leadership events, Webb also works with meeting and event planners to help them design the overall structure, curriculum, and flow for high-impact executive events. This includes helping organizations move beyond routine, low-value sessions and toward meetings that are more memorable, actionable, and aligned to enterprise priorities.

New Website Highlights Board Retreat and Leadership Event Services

To support the launch, Nick Webb® has introduced an informational website section that outlines the advisory services he provides to boards and leaders, along with details about his work as a board event facilitator, leadership event facilitator, executive retreat facilitator, and board retreat strategist. Website: https://nicholasjwebb.com/board-and-executive-events/

The website is intended to help boards, executive leaders, and meeting planners better understand the range of facilitation, advisory, and event design services now available through Nicholas Webb.

About Nicholas Webb

Nicholas Webb is a world-renowned keynote speaker, bestselling author, enterprise strategist, and leadership advisor. He is known for his work in innovation, leadership, healthcare, customer experience, and human experience strategy. Webb works with leading organizations to help them navigate change, improve growth, and build stronger, more human-centered enterprises. He is also widely recognized for his research-based insights on how the best organizations respond to disruption and create sustainable competitive advantage.

For more information about Nicholas Webb's board retreat facilitation, leadership retreat facilitation, customer event design, and executive advisory services, contact Michelle Lynn at [email protected] or 602-233-7107.

Media Contact

Michelle Lynn, LeaderLogic, LLC, 1 602-233-7107, [email protected], https://nicholasjwebb.com/board-and-executive-events/

SOURCE Nicholas Webb