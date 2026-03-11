World Sleep Day 2026 Unites 70+ Countries to Advance Sleep Health

"Sleep is not a luxury. It is a biological necessity." Post this

A Global Movement Powered by People

World Sleep Day is driven by local leaders who turn sleep science into action within their communities. More than 300 Delegates are organizing activities worldwide. From primary school teachers in Lithuania to respiratory therapists in Guyana to dentists in Malaysia, Delegates are sparking meaningful public health conversations and expanding access to sleep education.

Individuals and organizations that submit their activities may be considered for the World Sleep Day Distinguished Activity Awards, which recognize excellence in impact, leadership, innovation, and sleep equity. Selected initiatives may be highlighted globally, offering participants the opportunity to inspire others and elevate sleep health on an international stage.

"The impact of World Sleep Day comes from collaboration," said Dr. Fang Han, World Sleep Day Co-Chair. "When we act together, we can elevate sleep health for individuals, families, and communities everywhere."

Supported by Partners Committed to Sleep Health

World Sleep Day 2026 is strengthened by global partners who share a commitment to advancing sleep health through education and awareness.

Idorsia Ltd is supporting this year's campaign to elevate the public conversation on the impact of long-term sleep loss on daily life.

"World Sleep Day is a powerful reminder that sleep is fundamental to our overall health and wellbeing, and that a lack of sufficient, restorative sleep can influence how we feel and function during the day. When persistent sleep loss affects daily life, it may signal insomnia disorder, an independent and treatable medical condition that can impact mood, concentration and performance at work. Through our partnership with World Sleep Society, Idorsia is proudly joining the global sleep community to encourage open conversations around sleep health. We are committed to bringing greater attention to the impacts of insomnia disorder and urge people with symptoms to seek support. Because better sleep means better days and better lives," said Antonio Olivieri, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Affairs, Idorsia.

Pampers is collaborating with World Sleep Day to provide evidence-based education on the importance of healthy sleep in early childhood.

"Pampers is delighted to partner with World Sleep Society again for World Sleep Day 2026, using this platform to drive awareness and education around the benefits of sleep for baby development," said Daniela Margescu, Global Brand Vice President, Pampers. "Together with World Sleep Society and through our 'Sleep well, grow well' campaign, we aim to bring expert insights and educational content directly to parents and caregivers and pledge to do all we can to protect precious sleep for babies' healthy growth."

Together with Delegates and partners, World Sleep Day continues to elevate public understanding of healthy sleep worldwide.

Join the Movement

World Sleep Day invites individuals, healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, employers, and community leaders to take action.

Download the toolkit, register an activity, and explore educational resources at https://www.worldsleepday.org

Learn more about World Sleep Society at https://worldsleepsociety.org

World Sleep Society convenes global experts in sleep medicine, science, and advocacy to improve sleep and circadian health across populations worldwide.

Media Contact

Chelsey Mingone, World Sleep Society, 1 +1-507-316-0084, [email protected], worldsleepsociety.org

Dr. Lourdes DelRosso, World Sleep Society, 1 +1-507-316-0084, [email protected], worldsleepsociety.org

SOURCE World Sleep Society