World Sleep Society publishes landmark recommendations on wearable consumer health trackers for sleep

The recommendations are wide-ranging but practical, providing specific guidance to each CHT stakeholder: consumers, clinicians, researchers, and manufacturers. The recommendations outline common wearable sensors, analyze their capabilities and limitations, and comment on their usefulness for healthy adults and adults with sleep issues. Practical takeaways for each stakeholder are included throughout.

Growing user adoption of CHT and their increasing technical capabilities create tremendous potential to better understand sleep and thereby improve human health and wellness for all.

The potential of CHTs can be realized only through communication, collaboration, and some level of standardization. For example, the recommendations propose "fundamental sleep measurements" (e.g., total sleep time, sleep latency, sleep efficiency) that have demonstrated relevance to sleep health and that can be consistently reported across devices. Such alignment is possible while maintaining proprietary considerations by manufacturers.

"Many consumer heath trackers already provide useful analysis, particularly regarding the overall trends of one's personal sleep health," says Dr. Michael Chee, lead author and the Director of the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore. "Alignment to certain common principles in the application of consumer health trackers for sleep could enhance their utility for all. The present recommendations take one small step toward alignment, proposing realistic actions for each stakeholder – user, clinician, researcher, and manufacturer – to take now and in the near future."

Organized by World Sleep Society, the panel of nine authors who produced these recommendations includes leading experts in sleep medicine, circadian health, and biomedical engineering.

The recommendations will be presented for discussion at the upcoming 18th World Sleep congress in Singapore over September 5 – 10, 2025. The World Sleep congress convenes international sleep researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders. Press passes are available for media. All stakeholders are encouraged to attend to help shape the future of wearable CHTs in sleep.

World Sleep Society is a professional association of sleep and circadian researchers and clinicians whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society organizes the biennial World Sleep congress, which is next scheduled for September 5 – 10, 2025 in Singapore. Learn more about the World Sleep congress at worldsleepcongress.com and the other programs of World Sleep Society at worldsleepsociety.org.

