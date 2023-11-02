World Travel Tech Awards 2023: GP Solutions Wins Two Nominations

GP Solutions has been recognized as World's Best DMC Software Provider and World's Best Travel ERP Solutions Provider at World Travel Tech Awards 2023. Post this

The award voting procedure involved numerous influential travel professionals, media representatives and consumers worldwide. The range of nominations covered the full spectrum of companies operating in the global travel technology sector.

"We are thrilled and honoured to win these prestigious World Travel Tech Awards nominations," said Sergey Zubekhin, CEO at GP Solutions. "This is a true recognition of our dedication and expertise in developing innovative and efficient travel industry software."

GP Solutions offers a range of IT services, from travel technology consulting and analysis to custom software development and support. The company also develops and maintains its own turnkey products. In particular, GP Travel Enterprise platform was specifically distinguished during the award ceremony.

"We are proud of our team and our platform, which has been serving hundreds of travel industry clients for over 20 years," said Maria Bondarenko, VP Product. "We are always looking for new ways to improve our solutions and meet the evolving needs and requirements of tour operators, DMCs and OTAs worldwide."

