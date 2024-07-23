World Whiskey Society Announces the Launch of Wyatt Earp Barrel Proof and Small Batch Whiskey

"Together, these two expressions truly embody the spirit of innovation and quality that World Whiskey Society stands for." Post this

The Wyatt Earp Barrel Proof is a medium-bodied and well-balanced American single malt whiskey. It boasts a mash bill of 100% malted barley, with a proof range of 120 to 135. On the nose, this expression presents aromas of dark chocolate and citrus. The palate reveals a rich blend of fig, white pepper, and mint, finished with an oily mouthfeel and long legs. The bottle is elegantly designed, featuring a silver bullet topper and crossing pistols, embodying the cask strength and bold character of the liquid.

The Wyatt Earp Small Batch is a lighter to medium-bodied American single malt whiskey. Crafted from 100% malted barley, it has a proof of 96. On the nose, the Small Batch offers aromas of dark chocolate, citrus, vanilla, and malty sweetness, complemented by the comforting scent of buttery bread. The palate features a harmonious blend of dark chocolate, fig, and mint, leading to the same oily mouthfeel and lingering finish. The Small Batch is equally sophisticated, featuring a silver bullet topper and a US Marshal Badge, reflecting Wyatt Earp's esteemed position in American history.

"We are thrilled to introduce Wyatt Earp Barrel Proof and Small Batch Single Malt Whiskeys," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "The Barrel Proof, with its higher proof and intense flavors, offers a bold, full-bodied experience that captures the essence of Wyatt Earp's daring personality, while the Small Batch offers a more approachable yet equally complex profile, perfect for those who appreciate a lighter touch without sacrificing depth and character. Together, these two expressions truly embody the spirit of innovation and quality that World Whiskey Society stands for."

The Wyatt Earp Barrel Proof retails for $95.50, while the Small Batch is available for $59.99 per 75oml. Both are now available on the WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide. For more information about World Whiskey Society and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including these latest releases, please visit - https://worldwhiskey.com/.

About World Whiskey Society

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

Media Contact

Sophia Martini, Colangelo & Partners, 1 (917)975-8848, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

