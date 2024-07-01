World Whiskey Society Launches Limited Release Japanese Single Malt Finished in Bourbon and Port Ruby Casks

"It was an absolute honor and privilege to be able to work with the legendary Chip Tate to craft a one-of-a-kind Japanese Single Malt," says Alex Kogan, CEO, WWS. "We are beyond thrilled the day has come to release this unique, and super limited liquid as part of our Classic Collection." Post this

"Having the opportunity to work with the World Whiskey Society and this unique Japanese Single Malt was an incredible opportunity," says Chip Tate. "We worked hand-in-hand, and by combining my expertise with their finishing techniques, we have created a delicious liquid we're looking forward to getting in our fan's hands. It's limited so hopefully they get it while it's hot!"

Distilled in Japan and composed of 100% Australian Malt, this expression is a double oak age made with Bourbon and Ruby Port barrels, completed with WWS's renowned finishing methods to create a one-of-a-kind Japanese Single Malt. The result is a robust 102-proof expression that achieves a smooth yet complex flavor profile. The liquid leads with wine-soaked ripe pear, crème brûlée, with tones of golden raisin, baking spices, and a rich umami character. Dark brown bread and salted caramel grace the palate, for a long and dry finish.

World Whiskey Society continuously pushes boundaries, striving to create the world's most interesting whiskeys. Chip is known for drawing concepts and methods from centuries of distilling tradition and adding his own creative spark of innovation. His creations are new and innovative spirit styles that aim to set the bar for excellence in distilling.

This exclusive World Whiskey Society release is now available for $120 on WWS online shop. Chip Tate will be available for signage of the bottle and meet and greet in select TX retail shops. Only 200 cases will be available. For more information about World Whiskey Society and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including the latest release, visit worldwhiskey.com.

About Chip Tate

Chip Tate launched into distilling and founded his first distillery in 2008 after a lifelong fascination with fermentation and the culinary arts. Previously dabbling in IT, physics, religion, and philosophy, Chip was also an accomplished brewer. Drawing on all of his experiences, he applied his knowledge to whiskey making to found a new Texas whiskey tradition by welding and hammering his own copper pot stills, and re-fabricating other equipment in a tiny old welding shop under a bridge, he forged a foundation for excellence that paved the way for his future success. Today his work is internationally acclaimed by leading industry experts and has received nearly 150 national and international awards. He has become an icon in the craft distilling movement, having been awarded Whiskey, Magazine's Icon award for craft distillers and highly commended every year since he has been in the field.

About World Whiskey Society

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

