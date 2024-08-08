World Whiskey Society Wins Coveted Taste Master Award from Spirits Business Whiskey Masters

12 total medals were won by World Whiskey Society including Taste Master, 3 Masters, 3 Golds and 5 Silvers
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Whiskey Society (WWS), an ultra-premium collection of rare whiskey expressions, received a total of 12 medals in The Spirits Business American Whiskey Masters 2024, including the prized Master & Taste Master award for their Doc Holliday 7-Year-Old.
The Taste Master award is judged against all other Master medalists to discover the top expression. Doc Holliday was given top honors, celebrated for its well-integrated ABV, creamy-sweet nose and flavors of mint, eucalyptus and green pepper. World Whiskey Society Couture and 8-Year-Old Armagnac Cask also received Master medals.
"We are both incredibly excited and humbled to take home the Taste Master award from this year's Spirits Business Whiskey Masters," said Alex Kogan, Founder and CEO of World Whiskey Society. "Our team is committed to innovation and our quest to create the world's most interesting whiskies. We would like to thank Spirits Business for allowing the opportunity to showcase the dedication of our team."
Additional World Whiskey Society brands awarded medals include World Whiskey Society Tequila Cask, World Whiskey Society Sherry Cask, World Whiskey Society 8-Year-Old Sherry Cask, World Whiskey Society Port Cask, Doc Holliday 6-Year-Old, World Whiskey Society Cognac Cask, World Whiskey Society Peated Cask and World Whiskey Society Rum Cask.
Taste Master:
Doc Holliday 7-Year-Old
Master:
World Whiskey Society Couture
World Whiskey Society 8-Year-Old Armagnac Cask
Gold:
World Whiskey Society Tequila Cask
World Whiskey Society Sherry Cask
World Whiskey Society 8-Year-Old Sherry Cask
Silver:
World Whiskey Society Port Cask
Doc Holliday 6-Year-Old
World Whiskey Society Cognac Cask
World Whiskey Society Peated Cask
World Whiskey Society Rum Cask
About World Whiskey Society:
Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.
