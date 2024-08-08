World Whiskey Society Wins Coveted Taste Master Award from Spirits Business Whiskey Masters

"Our team is committed to innovation and our quest to create the world's most interesting whiskies. We would like to thank Spirits Business for allowing the opportunity to showcase the dedication of our team." Post this

"We are both incredibly excited and humbled to take home the Taste Master award from this year's Spirits Business Whiskey Masters," said Alex Kogan, Founder and CEO of World Whiskey Society. "Our team is committed to innovation and our quest to create the world's most interesting whiskies. We would like to thank Spirits Business for allowing the opportunity to showcase the dedication of our team."

Additional World Whiskey Society brands awarded medals include World Whiskey Society Tequila Cask, World Whiskey Society Sherry Cask, World Whiskey Society 8-Year-Old Sherry Cask, World Whiskey Society Port Cask, Doc Holliday 6-Year-Old, World Whiskey Society Cognac Cask, World Whiskey Society Peated Cask and World Whiskey Society Rum Cask.

Taste Master:

Doc Holliday 7-Year-Old

Master:

World Whiskey Society Couture

World Whiskey Society 8-Year-Old Armagnac Cask

Doc Holliday 7-Year-Old

Gold:

World Whiskey Society Tequila Cask

World Whiskey Society Sherry Cask

World Whiskey Society 8-Year-Old Sherry Cask

Silver:

World Whiskey Society Port Cask

Doc Holliday 6-Year-Old

World Whiskey Society Cognac Cask

World Whiskey Society Peated Cask

World Whiskey Society Rum Cask

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

Media Contact

Sophia Martini, Colangelo & Partners, 9179758848, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE World Whiskey Society