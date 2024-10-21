World Wide Stereo Welcomes the House Of Sound: An Unforgettable Evening of High-Fidelity Audio

World Wide Stereo, a leading provider of high-end audio and home entertainment systems, is thrilled to announce the "House of Sound," a unique event bringing together the world's most exciting audio brands under one roof. On Thursday, October 24, from 6 PM to 9 PM, audiophiles and music enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in an extraordinary evening showcasing the finest in high-performance audio.
MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Wide Stereo, a leading provider of high-end audio and home entertainment systems, is thrilled to announce the "House of Sound," a unique event bringing together the world's most exciting audio brands under one roof. On Thursday, October 24, from 6 PM to 9 PM, audiophiles and music enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in an extraordinary evening showcasing the finest in high-performance audio.
"House of Sound is more than an event; it's a celebration of the innovation and passion that drive the audio industry," said Ron Rumer, Chief Sales Director of World Wide Stereo. "We're excited to offer an opportunity for guests to explore the latest in high-fidelity audio systems, engage with industry experts, and experience sound like never before."
Event Details:
- Date & Time: Thursday, October 24, 6 PM – 9 PM
- Location: World Wide Stereo Showroom, 754 Route 309, Montgomeryville, PA 18936
What Awaits You:
- Unparalleled Listening Demonstrations: Experience music and home theater like never before with demonstrations that will take your breath away.
- Fine Drinks and Hors d'Oeuvres: Enjoy complimentary beverages and gourmet appetizers throughout the evening.
- Exclusive Promotions and Giveaways: Attendees can take advantage of special offers and promotions available only during the event.
About the House of Sound:
The legendary House of Sound is a five-story townhouse in New York City filled with exquisitely designed listening rooms dedicated to showcasing the finest in high-performance audio. Featuring products from McIntosh, Sonus faber, Pro-Ject, Rotel, and Sumiko, this exclusive event offers you the chance to experience the same level of acoustic excellence right here in Montgomeryville. Get ready for a truly immersive music and cinema experience.
Featured Brands Joining Us:
- McIntosh: Setting the standard for high-fidelity audio since 1949, McIntosh products are handcrafted in Binghamton, NY, by experts who live and breathe premium sound. Known for powering iconic moments like Woodstock and delivering unmatched home audio experiences, their signature blue meters are a global symbol of quality.
- Sonus faber: Founded in 1983 in Italy's Veneto region, Sonus faber brings the artistry of Italian craftsmanship to high-end audio. Each speaker is hand-built, blending organic materials like wood and leather with cutting-edge engineering to deliver rich, three-dimensional sound.
- Rotel: Family-owned since 1961, Rotel is renowned worldwide for quality, reliability, value, and exceptional sound reproduction. With a formidable international design team and sophisticated production facilities, Rotel offers a complete range of electronics that have consistently received critical acclaim.
- Pro-Ject Audio Systems: Launched in 1991 by audiophile Heinz Lichtenegger, Pro-Ject aims to bring high-end audio to everyone without the high-end price. Their turntables and accessories deliver world-class sound at an affordable price, redefining what's possible in analog audio.
- Sumiko: Since 1982, Sumiko has been crafting pure analog magic with hand-built phono cartridges from Japan. Offering unparalleled tracking precision and a warm, natural sound, Sumiko transforms your vinyl collection into a journey you'll want to take again and again.
RSVP Information:
Space is limited for this exclusive event. To reserve your spot:
About World Wide Stereo:
Founded in 1979, World Wide Stereo is a leading provider of high-quality audio and home entertainment systems. With a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, we offer a curated selection of the finest products in the industry, backed by expert advice and personalized service.
Media Contact
Emily Cole, Chief Marketing Officer, World Wide Stereo, 1 215-368-8343, [email protected], https://www.worldwidestereo.com/
SOURCE World Wide Stereo
