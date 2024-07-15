WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY: Salesian Missions highlights educational initiatives

"Education is one of the most important factors for getting out of conditions of poverty," said Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. Post this

"Education is one of the most important factors for getting out of conditions of poverty," said Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "Salesian missionaries offer technical and vocational training to as many disadvantaged and at-risk youth as possible in countries around the globe to ensure that they have access to long-term stable employment. When youth learn employable skills, they can enter the workforce prepared, earning an income to help themselves and improve their communities."

To mark World Youth Skills Day 2024, Salesian Missions is proud to highlight technical and vocational programs that provide life-changing education and skills training for poor and at-risk youth.

BOLIVIA

Students attending the Madre Cándida Center, located in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, have new computer equipment thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. The funding provided 14 new computers to improve the computer laboratory which had obsolete and outdated equipment.

With the donation, students are now more comfortable in class and are working with equipment that helps prepare them for the job market and their careers. There are 125 students who access technical training offered by the center. They take courses in cutting and dress making, comprehensive beauty skills, executive secretarial work, machine embroidery and computer systems. Twenty students in the computer systems course will benefit most from the donation.

A Salesian said, "Our students come from low-income families from the municipalities of Yapacaní in the Ichilo province. They do not have sufficient financial resources to enter the university or emigrate to the city to be able to pursue a degree at the undergraduate level, which is why they choose to study a technical degree near their communities. We are hoping with these new computers we also will be able to increase enrollment into the computer systems course."

ECUADOR

Salesian missionaries in Machala, Ecuador, launched a project to provide technical education for more than 200 at-risk young people from low-income sectors in the city. Salesians also supported 20 small family business initiatives to improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

The goal was to reduce poverty by strengthening technical skills and promoting family and entrepreneurship for young people ages 18-35.

Courses focused mostly on young women who are migrants, mainly from Venezuela, and Ecuadorian citizens experiencing social exclusion, including single mothers and economically dependent women. With lower levels of education, these young women face the greatest barriers to accessing training and employment.

Education included courses in gastronomy, cosmetics and cell phone repair, which were held at three different times. Each course included 108 hours of face-to-face lectures on technical topics, 12 hours of lectures on peace culture, entrepreneurship, and business models, and 24 hours of hands-on individual work that was done at home. A total of 218 students participated in the courses, with 68% of the students women and 32% men. Of the students, 56% were from Ecuador and 44% were migrants.

NICARAGUA

Students attending Saint John Bosco Salesian School in Granada, Nicaragua, received scholarships thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. In 2023, 62 primary and secondary students benefited from this scholarship funding.

The students come from poor families who do not earn a substantial wage or who are led by single mothers. The families have serious financial difficulties and struggle to pay tuition on their own. The scholarship funding ensures youth from these families have access to high-quality education.

A Salesian noted, "Salesian education responds to today's challenges and seeks to educate and empower youth to develop a sense of responsibility for one's own life, overcoming obstacles with courage and perseverance."

The school was founded in May 1912, the year in which the first Salesians arrived in the city. Education is offered for preschool, primary and secondary school.

UGANDA

Students attending Don Bosco Primary School, part of Don Bosco Children and Life Mission (Don Bosco CALM), in Namugongo, northeast of Kampala, Uganda, received new school uniforms, sports uniforms and school supplies thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. The 200 children, ages 5-13, were from families most in need. They could not afford to buy their children new school uniforms or the school supplies to take part in educational activities.

Mbabazi Prosper, age 9, was one of the recipients. He lives with his grandmother who is unable to buy the things he needs for school. Prosper said, "I was not going to school before because my grandmother could not afford the school fees. Now I study at Don Bosco and I'm sure I will succeed in the future. Thanks to the donors we received new uniforms, books and pencils that allow us to participate in school. We are all grateful."

Many of the students who received the donation drew pictures and wrote notes in thanks for the donation that allows them to fully participate in their education.

About Salesian Missions USA

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY, and is part of the Don Bosco Network—a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople—all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion. For more information, go to SalesianMissions.org.

Contact:

Laura Perillo

[email protected]

908-406-3413 (text messages OK)

Twitter: @MissionNewswire

Newswire: MissionNewswire.org

Press room: SalesianMissions.org/press

SOURCE Salesian Missions