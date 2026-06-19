Worldcast Live Announces "Follow Me" World Soccer Final Watch Party at Newark on July 19

Follow Me' is an invitation for the public to come together through soccer, culture, music, and community impact. Post this

The watch party will feature LED wall viewing rooms, local and international DJs, Sip & Paint, jumbo games, video game stations, local vendors, food and drinks, and opportunities to purchase and pre-order the Official NJ Soccer Kit. Guests will be able to enjoy multiple fan zones throughout the Marriott event spaces, creating a lively match-day atmosphere for soccer fans of all ages.

As part of Worldcast Live's corporate social responsibility commitment, part of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MEND, a local charity serving communities in need. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the event for donation drop-off.

"This event is about more than watching the final," said Peter Lewis, CEO of Worldcast Live. "It is about bringing people together through soccer, music, culture, community giving, and local business participation. 'Follow Me' is an invitation for the public to be part of a shared celebration that supports both fans and families across our community."

Worldcast Live is pleased to partner with community and business partners supporting the event, including Gateway Chamber of Commerce, Kick It in Newark, MEND - Hunger Relief Network of Essex County, T3 Creative Collective, LLC, and Newark Alliance.

The event will include food and beverages available for purchase from the Marriott's regular food and drink menu. Local vendors and community exhibitors will also be featured in designated areas throughout the event space.

Event Details

Event: "Follow Me" World Soccer Final Watch Party

Date: Sunday, July 19 Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Location: Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott, 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07114

Activities: LED wall viewing rooms, local and international DJs, Sip & Paint, jumbo games, video game stations, local vendors, food and drinks, NJ Soccer Kit pre-order, community donation drive

Charity Partner: MEND - Hunger Relief Network of Essex County, NJ,

Donation Request: Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.

Tickets and additional event information will be available on Eventbrite.

This is an independently organized community soccer viewing event and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by FIFA. All match broadcasts are presented in accordance with applicable public viewing

Media Contact:

Worldcast Live

Rochone Fisher

[email protected]

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worldcast-live-soccer-finals-watch-party-tickets-1991926969186?aff=oddtdtcreator

Media Contact

Rochone Fisher, Worldcast Live Inc, 1 888-202-5775 101, [email protected], http://www.worldcastlive.com

SOURCE Worldcast Live Inc