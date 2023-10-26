World's First All-Speed Crash Detection, Including ZeroMotion, by Sfara

Sfara announces today the world's first all-speed crash detection, from zero motion to high speeds, capturing the additional 70% of automobile crashes that other solutions miss.
HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sfara's smartphone-based crash detection covers users through the full range of driving conditions, including under 25mph and when a vehicle is not moving. Other solutions either miss or don't report these incidents because they are unable to reliably perform.
This means Sfara's technology is the only solution on the market that detects the additional 70% of incidents others miss, and works quickly and accurately enough to support programs for both First-Notice-of-Loss (FNOL) and emergency response.
Despite conventional thinking, collisions that occur below 25mph are vitally important, given the injuries and the property damages that occur. Government and industry statistics present a startling picture of what occurs on roadways that the others miss.
What occurs under 25mph (injury and damage facts)
- 70% of crashes
- 48% of crashes with injury
- 22% of crashes with fatalities
- 20% of crashes occur in parking lots
Non-moving vehicle (injury and damage facts)
- 27% of crashes with injury occur when a vehicle is not moving
- 11% of crashes with fatalities occur when a vehicle is not moving
- 700,000 crashes occur at stop signs annually, with over 1300 of these resulting in a death
In addition to the above, most people are surprised to learn that airbags deploy in only 30% of reported crashes.
"There's simply no way to justify missing 70% of detectable collisions that represent nearly half of all injuries and fatalities," said Rocco Tricarico, CMO of Sfara. "Through this announcement, Sfara is continuing its mission of educating the industry to the human cost associated with selecting inferior crash detection technologies."
This announcement is monumental news for several industries striving to deploy enterprise programs that rely on cost-effective crash detection services.
"Numerous analysts agree that the insurance industry has the potential for a 5-point margin gain with a program combining fraud detection, FNOL and claims acceleration, enabled by an offer of free emergency response to the consumer," says Nino Tarantino, GM of Insurance for Sfara. "With this breakthrough, we can deliver over three times more incident detections, greatly enhancing the business economics for insurance carriers."
When you combine Sfara's new ZeroMotionTM capability with its Integrated Suppression Framework, Sfara now possesses the only crash detection technology to cover the full range of crashes at any speed, including the additional 70% of crashes the others miss. Sfara offers their smartphone-based solution through an SDK easily integrated into other apps.
All data provided is sourced through NTHSA, National Safety Council, National Library of Medicine or Journal of Safety Research, unless otherwise annotated. Contact us at [email protected] with any questions.
