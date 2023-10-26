World's First All-Speed Crash Detection, Including ZeroMotion, by Sfara

"There's simply no way to justify missing 70% of detectable collisions that represent nearly half of all injuries and fatalities." Post this

Despite conventional thinking, collisions that occur below 25mph are vitally important, given the injuries and the property damages that occur. Government and industry statistics present a startling picture of what occurs on roadways that the others miss.

What occurs under 25mph (injury and damage facts)

70% of crashes

48% of crashes with injury

22% of crashes with fatalities

20% of crashes occur in parking lots

Non-moving vehicle (injury and damage facts)

27% of crashes with injury occur when a vehicle is not moving

11% of crashes with fatalities occur when a vehicle is not moving

700,000 crashes occur at stop signs annually, with over 1300 of these resulting in a death

In addition to the above, most people are surprised to learn that airbags deploy in only 30% of reported crashes.

"There's simply no way to justify missing 70% of detectable collisions that represent nearly half of all injuries and fatalities," said Rocco Tricarico, CMO of Sfara. "Through this announcement, Sfara is continuing its mission of educating the industry to the human cost associated with selecting inferior crash detection technologies."

This announcement is monumental news for several industries striving to deploy enterprise programs that rely on cost-effective crash detection services.

"Numerous analysts agree that the insurance industry has the potential for a 5-point margin gain with a program combining fraud detection, FNOL and claims acceleration, enabled by an offer of free emergency response to the consumer," says Nino Tarantino, GM of Insurance for Sfara. "With this breakthrough, we can deliver over three times more incident detections, greatly enhancing the business economics for insurance carriers."

When you combine Sfara's new ZeroMotionTM capability with its Integrated Suppression Framework, Sfara now possesses the only crash detection technology to cover the full range of crashes at any speed, including the additional 70% of crashes the others miss. Sfara offers their smartphone-based solution through an SDK easily integrated into other apps.

View 1.5 minute video: Why All-Speed Crash Detection Matters >

Visit http://www.sfara.com

Follow us on LinkedIn to stay informed on advancements in crash detection and safety technologies. >

All data provided is sourced through NTHSA, National Safety Council, National Library of Medicine or Journal of Safety Research, unless otherwise annotated. Contact us at [email protected] with any questions.

Media Contact

Rocco Tricarico, Sfara, 301.785.1961, [email protected], www.sfara.com

John Gorelski, Sfara, 770.715.3795, [email protected], www.sfara.com

SOURCE Sfara