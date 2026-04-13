World's First Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified Treated Carpet: Mohawk SmartStrand® Carpet Styles Enhanced with Pur-Ease™ Technology

"Innovation at Mohawk has always been about more than just creating beautiful, durable products," said Joe Semaan, president of residential carpet of Mohawk. "It is about improving the way people live." Post this

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), helps consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards established by the program. These standards require products to reduce or capture allergens and/or common airway irritants.

The program evaluated the SmartStrand with Pur-Ease carpet styles under its ASP:05-03 Textile Flooring Standard. The standard and its recently introduced addendum, establishes a structured, performance-based pathway for evaluating carpet products that incorporate substantiated allergen-related technologies.

Results showed that the treated carpets:

Significantly reduce and remove allergens – lowering levels of common allergens such as pollen, pet dander, and dust mite allergen by at least 75%, while also reducing allergens trapped within the carpet fibers by at least 50%, compared to untreated carpets

Do not release allergens into the air – ensuring airborne allergen levels remain stable during use

Support a healthier indoor environment – maintaining safe levels of airborne microbes and beneficial bacteria

Meet strict indoor air quality standards – with low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) both shortly after installation (24 hours) and over time (14 days)

Perform safely in real-life conditions – maintaining air quality during normal use and routine cleaning

"People spend 90% of their time indoors, and this means consumers with allergies and asthma need a variety of options for improving the air quality in their indoor living environments," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "It is exciting to announce this new innovative solution proven to meet our scientific standards to be Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certified."

"We are pleased to welcome Mohawk to the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program and congratulate them on this achievement," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "This announcement reflects the reality that novel technologies in textiles, home furnishings and floor coverings are continually being developed and therefore warrant objective, performance-based assessment. Our standards are designed to ensure that allergen related claims are evaluated using rigorous, transparent methods grounded in science."

The introduction of a performance-based pathway for treated carpet technologies reflects ongoing advances in materials science and growing demand for independently verified information regarding product performance in indoor environments. By focusing on measurable outcomes rather than marketing terminology, the Certification Program provides a transparent framework for evaluating defined allergen-related performance claims.

"Innovation at Mohawk has always been about more than just creating beautiful, durable products," said Joe Semaan, president of residential carpet of Mohawk. "It is about improving the way people live. Earning the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification for our SmartStrand carpet with Pur-Ease technology delivers on that promise by using natural probiotics to reduce certain common household allergens such as pet dander, pollen and dust mite allergen. This certification validates our commitment to flooring solutions that truly make a difference."

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, flooring and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Mohawk

Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, hardwood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industryleading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include Mohawk, American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Performance Accessories, Pergo, Unilin and Quick-Step. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Media Contact

Sarajane Sparks, Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

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SOURCE Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program