World's First Frequency Toothbrush Uses Bone Conduction Technology

"We didn't just reinvent the toothbrush - we infused it with the science of sound to help the mouth heal itself." Post this

Each CymaSonic® model includes a single embedded sound chip featuring one curated frequency set from CymaTones' proprietary library of 634 frequency sets. These harmonics are tuned to support specific aspects of oral health:

Teeth – supports enamel structure and strength.

Gums – revitalizes soft tissue and circulation.

Roots – harmonizes bone and jaw vitality.

Each model is rechargeable, water-resistant, and travel-ready, transforming brushing into a restorative frequency experience. Using bone conduction technology, the toothbrush transmits subtle sound vibrations through the jawbone, stimulating natural bioelectric responses that align with the body's energy system.

"We've always believed that sound can do more than entertain—it can heal," says Bianca Ruehlig, founder and CEO of CymaTones®. "By merging bone conduction physics with harmonic frequencies, we created a toothbrush that doesn't just polish teeth; it helps the mouth remember its natural rhythm of health."

CymaTones also offers bamboo-handled, castor-oil-based bristle replacements, available in 3-packs. These eco-friendly, bone-conductive heads enhance the transfer of harmonic sound from the toothbrush into tissue, offering a smoother, more efficient resonance experience while reducing environmental impact.

Watch the 30-second launch video: https://youtube.com/shorts/CWq77Vk8SCE

Customers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia are praising the toothbrush's unique effect on oral comfort, circulation, and sensitivity — positioning CymaSonic® as a breakthrough in the emerging field of bioelectric and frequency wellness technology.

Retail Price: $89.00 | Replacement Heads (3-pack): $30.00 | Patent Pending

Availability:

The CymaSonic® Frequency Toothbrush and Bamboo Castor-Oil Bristle Replacements are now available for wholesale and consumer purchase at www.CymaTones.com.

About CymaTones®

CymaTones® is a California-based wellness technology company uniting sound, light, and frequency to support cellular regeneration and energetic harmony. Founded by Bianca Ruehlig, CymaTones® develops frequency-based devices and digital sound therapies that blend scientific precision with natural resonance. Its innovations — including CymaRoots™, CymaBeats™, and CymaSonic® — represent the next evolution of bioelectric wellness.

Learn more at www.CymaTones.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Bianca Ruehlig, CymaTones, 1 9258640464, [email protected], http://www.cymatones.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CymaTones