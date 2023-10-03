World's First MRI-Safe iPhone Belt Clip by Mobile Outfitters

"By partnering with an esteemed local healthcare establishment, we're advancing medical technology and strengthening our community ties, ensuring our healthcare professionals have the best tools available to them," said Eric Griffin, Co-Founder of Mobile Outfitters. Tweet this

The new belt clip ensures iPhone safety in MRI environments and seamlessly aligns with the hospital's brand. Crafted in the institution's distinctive brand color, this stylish yet functional accessory promises to become a staple for over 1,000 healthcare professionals in Philadelphia.

In addition to the innovation behind the MRI-safe belt clip, Mobile Outfitters is deeply committed to its local community. "As a Philadelphia-based company, supporting our local institutions is more than just a business endeavor—it's a matter of community pride and responsibility," said Eric Griffin, Co-Founder of Mobile Outfitters. "By partnering with an esteemed local healthcare establishment, we're advancing medical technology and strengthening our community ties, ensuring our healthcare professionals have the best tools available to them."

The MRI-safe iPhone belt clip represents a noteworthy advancement in medical tech-accessory solutions, potentially paving the way for broader industry interest.

Mobile Outfitters is a U.S. manufacturer and consumer brand of innovative mobile accessories with design, manufacturing, and operations in Philadelphia, PA. Their award-winning products can be found through a network of 1,000+ locations, distributors, and resellers spanning over 60 countries. Every seven seconds, a Mobile Outfitters product is installed worldwide, making them one of the world's most loved mobile accessory brands. As one of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies, Mobile Outfitters has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for six years. For more information, visit moutfitters.com.

