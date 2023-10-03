World's First MRI-Safe iPhone Belt Clip by Mobile Outfitters

Mobile Outfitters creates the world's first MRI-safe iPhone belt clip in collaboration with a prominent Philadelphia hospital. This enhancement to healthcare safety and accessibility showcases Mobile Outfitters' commitment to community and innovation.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Outfitters, a pioneer in mobile accessory solutions, has developed the world's first MRI-safe belt clip for iPhones in collaboration with a leading Philadelphia hospital. This groundbreaking accessory offers healthcare professionals unparalleled convenience and safety.
In an era where smartphones are indispensable in healthcare, this renowned Philadelphia hospital posed a unique challenge to Mobile Outfitters: design a belt phone holder that ensures MRI safety and provides effortless iPhone access for their medical staff. Taking on this challenge, Mobile Outfitters crafted a design tailored uniquely to the hospital's specific requirements.
The new belt clip ensures iPhone safety in MRI environments and seamlessly aligns with the hospital's brand. Crafted in the institution's distinctive brand color, this stylish yet functional accessory promises to become a staple for over 1,000 healthcare professionals in Philadelphia.
In addition to the innovation behind the MRI-safe belt clip, Mobile Outfitters is deeply committed to its local community. "As a Philadelphia-based company, supporting our local institutions is more than just a business endeavor—it's a matter of community pride and responsibility," said Eric Griffin, Co-Founder of Mobile Outfitters. "By partnering with an esteemed local healthcare establishment, we're advancing medical technology and strengthening our community ties, ensuring our healthcare professionals have the best tools available to them."
The MRI-safe iPhone belt clip represents a noteworthy advancement in medical tech-accessory solutions, potentially paving the way for broader industry interest.
Mobile Outfitters is a U.S. manufacturer and consumer brand of innovative mobile accessories with design, manufacturing, and operations in Philadelphia, PA.
