World's Largest Electric Boat Show Experience Coming to Napa Valley Wine Country

The future of boating arrives in Northern California this summer as Pleasure Cove Marina at Lake Berryessa hosts the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival, produced by Sea Watts in partnership with California CORE (Clean Off Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project) and Title sponsor Vision Marine Technologies and Gold sponsors Electrified Marina, and Cal EPIC.

LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioned as the world's largest electric boat event, the festival brings together marine technology, waterfront lifestyle, and sustainability in a first-of-its-kind on-water and waterfront experience.

Set against the backdrop of Napa Valley wine country, the two-day festival will convene leading electric boat manufacturers, propulsion companies, marina operators, commercial fleet owners, policymakers, and consumers for live, on-water demonstrations and interactive exhibits focused on electric marine innovation.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to ride and drive the newest generation of electric boats and personal watercraft, experiencing firsthand the quiet performance, instant torque, and environmental advantages that are redefining the marine industry.

The festival will feature more than 15 confirmed electric vessel and propulsion participants across recreational and commercial marine sectors from around the globe, alongside a waterfront expo showcasing the latest innovation in marine electrification.

Unlike traditional boat shows, the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival is built around real-world performance. Electric Vessels will be actively operating throughout both days, giving attendees the opportunity to step aboard and experience electric propulsion on the water.

Shore-side exhibits will spotlight the rapidly evolving ecosystem supporting electric boating, including propulsion systems, marine charging infrastructure, battery and energy solutions, marina electrification technologies, and electric boat rental and charter operators.

For recreational users, electric boats deliver a premium on-water experience defined by quiet operation, smooth performance, and reduced maintenance, making them perfect for lakes, marinas, and waterfront communities.

For the commercial sector, electric propulsion is unlocking new opportunities for boat rental fleets, eco-tour operators, harbor services, and marina operators seeking to lower operating costs, reduce emissions, and align with evolving environmental regulations.

"We are creating a hands-on experience where people don't just see electric boats—they get on the water and feel the difference," said Ollie Danner, Founder of Sea Watts. "At the same time, we're connecting that experience to real funding pathways like CORE and the Carl Moyer Program, making it easier for commercial operators to adopt this technology at scale."

On Friday, June 5th, the Electric Marine Industry Leadership Summit will connect industry stakeholders with funding and deployment pathways through California's leading incentive programs, including the California CORE , the California Air Resources Board's Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program for Marine Vessels, and Regional Air Districts including the Sacramento Metro Air District.

By pairing policy dialogue with on-water demonstrations and direct access to funding programs, the Summit creates a unique environment where commercial operators, marina owners, public agencies, and industry leaders can move from strategy to implementation. .

Attendees of the Summit will also have exclusive early access to the electric vessels showcased at the festival, reinforcing the connection between funding, technology, and real-world deployment.

The event is expected to attract boating enthusiasts, technology leaders, marina operators, investors, policymakers, and media from across the country.

Event Details

Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival

Pleasure Cove Marina

Lake Berryessa, California

Electric Marine Leadership Summit

Date: June 5, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

VIP Experience and Media Event

Date: June 5th, 2026 | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival

Date: June 6, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Registration: https://luma.com/electric-boat-festival

Media Contact

Maddison Stevens, Sea Watts, 1 (800) 476-3171, [email protected]

SOURCE Sea Watts