World's Largest Gathering of Outdoor Painters Heads to Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hosted by PleinAir Magazine Publisher Eric Rhoads, this premier event will take place in the breathtaking landscape of Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada, offering an unparalleled opportunity for artists to learn from master painters and connect with the global plein air community.

PACE 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of internationally renowned artists, including Scott Christensen, Bill Davidson, Joseph Zbukvic, Cindy Baron, Joseph McGurl, Kathie Odom, Kathleen Hudson, Harley Brown, Kathleen Dunphy, and Mike Hernandez.

Attendees will have the chance to learn directly from these masters and 70+ other faculty artists through live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and painting sessions in the stunning outdoor settings of Lake Tahoe and Reno.

The convention offers 5 different stages covering various mediums — oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, and sketching. Daily indoor instruction sessions will be followed by outdoor painting excursions, where faculty and experienced field painters will provide real-time guidance and critiques.

Pre-convention workshops will be available for those looking to deepen their skills before the main event, including a Plein Air Basics course hosted by Carrie Curran and exclusive workshops in watercolor with Joseph Zbukvic and oil painting with Scott Christensen.

PACE 2025 will also feature an expansive Expo Hall showcasing the latest in art supplies, materials, and equipment, offering attendees the chance to explore new products from leading art brands.

This highly anticipated event is more than just a convention — it is a celebration of the plein air movement and an opportunity to paint, learn, and connect with fellow artists from around the world. Don't miss this chance to be part of this historic gathering in one of America's most picturesque landscapes.

For more details, visit www.pleinairconvention.com/2025

