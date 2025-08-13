World's Largest Hummingbird Sculpture Lands in Montego Bay

Towering Landmark Unveiled at S Hotel, Bringing Bold New Energy to Jamaica's Hip Strip

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visitors arriving on Montego Bay's famed Hip Strip now have a dramatic new welcome: a soaring 46-foot sculpture of Jamaica's national bird, the streamer-tail hummingbird, affectionately known as the Doctor Bird. Perched on the façade of the award-winning S Hotel Montego Bay, the monumental work is both a bold declaration of Jamaican pride and a catalyst for cultural revival along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

Commissioned by hotelier Christopher Issa and brought to life by acclaimed Jamaican sculptor Scheed Cole, the gleaming installation captures the Doctor Bird mid-flight with outstretched wings, iridescent plumage, and a hypnotic ribbon-like tail. Visible from far along the coastline, the piece stands as a new icon for Montego Bay and a rallying point for national pride.

"This bird is a symbol of flight and resilience," Issa said. "Like Jamaica, it's small but powerful. We wanted something super special — a landmark that inspires locals, intrigues visitors, and celebrates what's unique to this island."

Constructed from fiberglass, polystyrene foam, and sheet metal, the sculpture was built in eight massive sections over three months, entirely outdoors. Large enough to hold 10 people inside its hollow form, the project pushed creative and engineering boundaries in Jamaica.

Cole, who also created the dynamic welcome sign at Sangster International Airport, saw the project as a personal mission. "Every major work I do is to prove what's possible here in Jamaica and this sculpture shows we can create world-class public art right at home."

The installation is part of S Hotel's broader cultural revival of Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, which also includes the S Hotel Art Walk, a vibrant mural series celebrating Jamaican music legends, and themed hotel floors honoring icons like Bob Marley, Usain Bolt and Louise Bennett.

From selfie-seekers to art lovers, the S Hotel's Doctor Bird is set to become one of Montego Bay's most photographed attractions, reinforcing Jamaica's position as a destination rich in creativity, heritage and visual storytelling.

